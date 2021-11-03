CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Delta plus variant found in 8 states

By FOX8 Digital Desk, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M8c2_0clbdjh100

( WGHP ) – A new form of the COVID-19 delta variant has been found in eight U.S. states, according to CBS News .

It has been named AY.4.2, but is also referred to as “delta plus.” The variation has been found in labs in the following states:

  • California
  • Florida
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Rhode Island
  • Washington

Health officials in the District of Columbia have also reported at least one case of AY.4.2.

The new strain is being investigated by health officials in the United Kingdom who say they have seen a growing amount of cases. A small fraction of COVID cases in the United States over the last several weeks have been linked to delta plus, and American health officials are working to study it.

Emotional response after NCAA Denies OSU Men’s Basketball Appeal; Upholds Postseason Ban

“We have teams that are constantly reviewing the genetic sequence data and looking for blips, an increase in a certain proportion or just something that’s completely new,” said Dr. Summer Galloway, executive secretary of the U.S. government’s SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group.

Delta plus does not cause more severe illness, and current vaccines are effective against it.

The delta plus variant is similar to the existing delta variant except that it has a spike protein mutation called the K417N. Spike proteins are external bumps the virus uses to hook onto human cells. The delta plus mutation is the same one previously identified on the beta variant. According to the Washington Post, some experts believe delta plus could be even more contagious than the now dominant delta variant, but there is no widespread consensus on that conclusion at this point.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

Best Life

These Are the 8 States Where the New Delta-Plus Strain Is Now Spreading

As autumn carries on, so does the progress made since the surge caused by the Delta variant that sent COVID cases soaring across the U.S. Recent data shows that the daily average of reported cases in the U.S. reached 72,000 last week, marking a 58 percent decrease since the summer's peak of 172,500 average daily cases on Sept. 13, CNBC reports. But even as health officials remain cautiously optimistic, a Delta subvariant known as AY.4.2 has been reported in eight states so far, with some concerned it can spread faster than its predecessor, CBS News reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
okcfox.com

Oklahoma health care leaders watching delta-plus variant closely

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's health care leaders are keeping a close eye on the new delta-plus variant of the coronavirus as it causes a major spike in cases overseas. The variant isn't causing the same spike yet here in the U.S., but it's slightly more infectious than the original delta variant, causing health leaders to pay attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Massachusetts#Wghp#Cbs News#Washington Health#Covid#American#The Washington Post
FingerLakes1.com

Delta Plus, or AY.4.2, is now in Massachusetts

The Delta Plus variant that caught the attention of researchers and officials in the U.K. has officially been spotted in Massachusetts. It’s in other states as well. Since late spring the virus has been almost 100% the Delta Variant. This new strain may be 10-15% more contagious than the Delta Variant from which it came from.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Delta sub-variant expected to be dominant in UK by January

An offshoot of the Delta coronavirus variant which is slowly spreading throughout the UK is expected to be dominant within a matter of months, experts believe.Known as AY.4.2, the sub-variant is thought to be at least 10 cent more transmissible than its predecessor, with analysis underway to determine what accounts for its increased infectiousness.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that early tests do not suggest that AY.4.2, which has been labelled a ‘Variant Under Investigation’, has acquired the ability to evade immunity generated by infection or injection.Nor are the sub-variant’s new mutations associated with significantly improving the virus’...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
indiacurrents.com

Are South Asian Americans Coping with the Delta Variant?

Sonam Khandelwal, a mother of twin boys, based in Texas, remained less worried in a city in a foreign land as she had constant support from family and friends in India prior to the pandemic. But situations have changed drastically…. “It was like the support system being immediately being snatched...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Delta Coronavirus Variant Found To Be Highly Transmissible Among Vaccinated Inside Households, Raising Concerns For Approaching Winter Season

British researchers discovered that the Delta variant of the coronavirus infection can easily be transmitted from vaccinated people to others inside their households, a study released on Thursday said. The study, which was conducted by researchers from Imperial College London, found that the highly transmissible Delta variant was still spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

New cases down nearly 60 percent since delta variant surge

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New coronavirus infections in the United States have dropped nearly 60 percent since a September spike brought on by the more contagious delta variant, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. The seven-day average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Faster-Spreading Strain Of Delta Variant Detected In Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 cases begin to go down, there is a warning about a potentially faster-spreading strain of the delta variant. It has been spotted in Florida and seven other states. Health experts say that although this strain spreads faster, there is no evidence that it causes more...
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

Delta variant: Why vaccines alone are not enough

Researchers conducted a study to investigate the transmissibility of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant among vaccinated individuals in the same household. They found that while vaccinated individuals may be less likely to get the infection, they are just as likely to pass on the virus if they contract it. The researchers...
PHARMACEUTICALS
