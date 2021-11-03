CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He-Man Returns From the Dead in New Trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

By Richard Whittaker
Austin Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond season of the Austin-made Netflix series coming this month. Wait, he still has the power? At the end of the first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, He-Man wasn't looking so great, having been stabbed through the gut by a resurrected Skeletor while still transforming from weakling Prince Adam....

