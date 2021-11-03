He-Man Returns From the Dead in New Trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.]. A new trailer has arrived for Morbius, the Sony/Marvel joint in which Jared Leto, looking about as recognizable as Jared Leto has ever looked on-screen, plays half-vampire, half-vigilante Michael Morbius. It's fair to assume this film, which was originally set to premiere before Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe—which I will continue to call the SPUMC until Sony has me arrested—the non-MCU Marvel playground the studio is building around Tom Hardy's Venom. But, as we know, the adjacent Marvel universes are in flux. First, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer crashed the MCU up against Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, then the Let There Be Carnage credits scene tossed Tom Hardy into the MCU just as Tom Holland's Peter Parker has his identity revealed to the world, and now there is this new Morbius trailer, filled with hints and nods to...pretty much every on-screen Spider-Man universe there ever has been.

