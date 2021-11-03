CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

COVID-19 vaccines for kids available in Santa Barbara County

By Scott Sheahen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 12 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Tuesday Pfizer-BioTech’s COVID-19 vaccine gained emergency use for kids 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer’s first COVID vaccine gained emergency approval in December 2020. Soon a child’s size version of the vaccine could be available to Santa Barbara County kids.

There are about 41,600 kids in Santa Barbara County between 5 to 11 years old. And Santa Barbara County Public Health director Van Do-Reynoso said the county will have enough vaccines for everyone.

Cottage Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, said the dose will look a little different. They will be one-third the size but just as effective as a normal dose for an adult.

“The dose seems just right," said Dr. Fitzgibbons. "And what that means is the dose is giving a 90% protection to the kids who received it. But also very very safe. In fact the side effect profile again very very reassuring.”

And with the holiday season coming up, she urges parents not to wait and get their kids vaccinated as soon as they can.

“Unfortunately our current case rates have plateaued they have not continued to drop," said Dr. Fitzgibbons. "And this may be an early signal of the winter surge that we anticipate may hit us. We don’t know when but potentially in the next month or two.”

Health experts agree the best way to prevent another wave of COVID-19 cases is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.

“This is a Delta Winter," said Do-Reynoso, "and so we want to make sure that all of our community members utilize the tools that we have at our disposal. And the number one tool is get the vaccine.”

Dr. Fitzgibbons said both of her kids in the 5 to 11 age group have appointments next week.

