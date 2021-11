On Wednesday, Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the Tempe, Arizona-based world’s oldest and largest supply management association having had more than 50,000 member entities, said that its index for US Services Sector Index had soared to a record in October, as a sharp decline in delta cases had ramped up demands across the board, though, businesses were still grappling with a lingering supply chain disruption alongside a blistering build-up in price pressure.

