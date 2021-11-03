CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Near The 1.3630 Level

By FXOpen
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Pound failed to gain strength above 1.3800 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair broke the 1.3720 support to move into a short-term bearish...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Reaches Below 1.3400 Level

By the middle of Thursday’s trading, the GBP/USD passed the support of the 1.3450 mark, the October and November low-level zone at 1.3410/1.3430, and the 1.3400 mark, and the rate pierced the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3386. Moreover, the 1.3410/1.3430 zone was confirmed as resistance. In the highly...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY consolidates around 153.00 amid strong US dollar

GBP/JPY stays around a multi-week low 153.00 amid risk-averse sentiment. Japan’s PPI rose to 0.3%, rising past market expectations. The pairs look for impetus from UK GDP data for momentum. GBP/JPY snaps its downtrend, trading around 153.00 during the Asian session on Thursday. The cross takes a cue from US...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.45; (P) 130.93; (R1) 131.22; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral with 4 hour MACD crossed above signal line. We’d still expect strong support from 130.45 to complete the pull back from 133.44. Break of 132.55 resistance will bring retest of 133.44 first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 114.42. However, firm break of 130.45 will dampen our bullish view and bring deeper fall back to 127.91 key support.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Drops Below 0.7300

The decline of the AUD/USD extended and reached below the 0.7300 level on Thursday morning. From a technical perspective the decline of the rate gained new energy, as the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average provided resistance at 0.7394 on Wednesday. In the meantime, a broader review of the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Start Fresh Increase To 1.2600

USD/CAD is attempting an upside break above the 1.2500 resistance region. Earlier, it traded below a major bullish trend line at 1.2450 on the 4-hours chart.EUR/USD failed to clear the 1.1600-1.1620 resistance zone, and GBP/USD also topped near 1.3600. The US CPI increased 6.2% in Oct 2021 (YoY), better than...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Reaches 50.00% Fibonacci Retracement

The decline of the EUR/USD, on Thursday, passed the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1463 and reached the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1455. Future forecasts were based upon whether the retracement level provides support. If the rate recovers from the 1.1455 level, the EUR/USD might...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EURAUD Crosses Above 200-SMA, Bullish Forces Consolidate

EURAUD has been tumbling in the medium-term but managed to find significant support at the eight-month low of 1.5356 in late October. Since then, the pair has been trending upwards, surpassing both its 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs). This positive momentum suggests that the near-term bias seems bullish as well.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The rally for the dollar continues as it gained more than a figure against the common European currency and violated the support level of 1.1535 as a result of yesterday’s higher-than-expected inflation reading in the U.S. of 6.2%. Due to this, the market started pricing the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates sooner than expected and the forecast is for the dollar to continue rising and for the EUR/USD to test the support level of 1.1410 that is coming from the higher time frames. In the positive direction, the former support level of 1.1512 is now acting as a first resistance for the currency pair.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Close Below Key Fibo Support Could Spark Bigger Drop

The Euro remains in red on Thursday and extends weakness to the new 2021 low, hitting the lowest level since July 2020, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday (the third biggest daily fall this year). Higher than expected US inflation in October boosted expectations that the Fed may start tightening...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s

GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day. Having briefly dipped to fresh year-to-date lows in the 1.3360s earlier in the session, GBP/USD is...
WORLD
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Be Aware of Reversal

EURUSD came below 1.1524 last week after a corrective B) wave rises to the channel resistance line. We expected that drop into C) which can be now the final stages of wave 5 that belongs to a higher degree ending diagonal. As such, we are aware of a reversal, but...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

The currency pair is trading at 1.3549 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3590 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3685, which will mean further growth to 1.3775.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidating Quietly

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level identified at $1.3625 was first reached that day. Trades must be taken between 8amand 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 112.64; (P) 112.97; (R1) 113.20;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with today’s recovery. In case of another fall, we’d still expect downside to be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 113.65 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 114.69. However, sustained break of 112.07 will dampen our bullish view and bring deeper fall back towards 109.11 structural support.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Waiting for a Catalyst

Investors bought the British pound again, and the GBP/USD moved towards the 1.3607 resistance level yesterday before settling around 1.3550 as of this writing. Sterling's move in the Forex market came as rapid re-quotes of future interest rate hikes in the Bank of England are nearing completion and current exchange rates are more in line with expectations of a rate hike in February.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USDJPY’s Bullish Structure At Risk As Price Drops To 113 Area

USDJPY’s recent retracement from a near 4-year high of 114.73 has snagged in the vicinity of the 113.00 handle and the blue Kijun-sen line, but upside forces remain vulnerable. The lagging simple moving averages (SMAs) are climbing and continue to back advances in the pair despite growing negative pressures – reflected by the pullback in the price.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD fails to reclaim 1.3600 level as central bank speakers eyed

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600, slips back to mid-1.3500s. Upcoming BoE and Fed speakers will be watched. GBP/USD has pulled back from earlier session highs slightly to the north of the 1.3600 level and now trades slightly to the north of the 1.3550 mark, roughly flat on the day, though still up by about 0.5% on the week. The pair’s strong rejection of the 1.3600 level, which also coincides with resistance in the form of last Tuesday’s lows just above it, suggests that this week’s technical correction may have run its course. Recall that GBP/USD underwent a sharp drop last week after the BoE shocked markets by choosing not to go with a widely expected 15bps rate hike.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates near $1,825 area, two-month tops

Gold consolidates three-day uptrend around two-month low, sidelined of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over Fed’s next moves despite reflation fears. US dollar drops despite downbeat Treasury yields, Fed Chair Powell’s speech eyed. Update: Gold extended its sideways consolidative price move through the early North American session and remained...
MARKETS

