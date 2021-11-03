GBP/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Near The 1.3630 Level

The rally for the dollar continues as it gained more than a figure against the common European currency and violated the support level of 1.1535 as a result of yesterday’s higher-than-expected inflation reading in the U.S. of 6.2%. Due to this, the market started pricing the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates sooner than expected and the forecast is for the dollar to continue rising and for the EUR/USD to test the support level of 1.1410 that is coming from the higher time frames. In the positive direction, the former support level of 1.1512 is now acting as a first resistance for the currency pair.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO