GBP/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Near The 1.3630 Level

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600, slips back to mid-1.3500s. Upcoming BoE and Fed speakers will be watched. GBP/USD has pulled back from earlier session highs slightly to the north of the 1.3600 level and now trades slightly to the north of the 1.3550 mark, roughly flat on the day, though still up by about 0.5% on the week. The pair’s strong rejection of the 1.3600 level, which also coincides with resistance in the form of last Tuesday’s lows just above it, suggests that this week’s technical correction may have run its course. Recall that GBP/USD underwent a sharp drop last week after the BoE shocked markets by choosing not to go with a widely expected 15bps rate hike.
