US Dollar Firms Pre-FOMC

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

The pre-FOMC jostling continues with the US dollar rising overnight, despite US yields heading slightly lower. The dollar index rose 0.24% to 94.10, easing slightly to 94.07 in Asia. With a pile of US data to come before the FOMC later, I expect the index to trade in a choppy 93.80...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Aussie Tumbles after Job Data, Dollar Extending Rally

Dollar stays generally firm in Asian session, following the post CPI rally overnight. Yen is some what helped by the selloff in stock markets despite rebound in US yields, and remains firm except versus the greenback. On the other hand, Australian Dollar tumbles sharply following much worse than expected job data, and leads other commodity currencies lower.
actionforex.com

AUD Trades Modestly Lower After Weaker Jobs Data

Japan and AU report hotter inflation data after US CPI surprise. USD index slightly extended rise during Asia; USD/JPY rose above ¥114. Nikkei 225 has reversed the opening decline, the index has outperformed amid the drop in the Yen. Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Rakuten, McDonald’s Japan, Suzuki,...
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Start Fresh Increase To 1.2600

USD/CAD is attempting an upside break above the 1.2500 resistance region. Earlier, it traded below a major bullish trend line at 1.2450 on the 4-hours chart.EUR/USD failed to clear the 1.1600-1.1620 resistance zone, and GBP/USD also topped near 1.3600. The US CPI increased 6.2% in Oct 2021 (YoY), better than...
actionforex.com

USD Rallies On Accelerating CPI Rates

The USD rallied against a number of its counterparts yesterday and the USD Index reached levels not seen since July last year, as October’s CPI rates accelerated beyond the market’s expectations. On a monthly level the headline CPI rate reached 0.9% mom, while on a yearly level it reached 6.2% yoy, a level not seen since November 1990 underscoring the inflationary pressures the US economy is going through currently. Also the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped to a new post pandemic low, underscoring the tightening of the US employment market. Market pressure intensified on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace in order to curb the red hot inflation. San Francisco Fed President Daly had stated earlier in the week that she expects supply chain constraints to be maintained yet price pressures to moderate as we get through the pandemic, yet the Fed’s perception of the “temporary” nature of inflation seems to weaken. US Stockmarkets retreated also highlighting market expectations for the Fed to act. On the other hand, gold prices also gained substantially as the precious metal is used for hedging purposes against high inflation.
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Is Holding Above Support At 130.50

Some correction seen in equity indices after the US CPI release yesterday. Dow has dipped breaking below our mentioned supports at 36250/36000 and if the fall sustains, we may expect a further decline towards 35000. Dax has support at 16000 which if breaks can drag it down to 15900. Nikkei trades below support at 29500 and if it falls to break below 29000, it can test 28500 on the downside soon. Shanghai on the other hand has bounced from 3450 and can rise to 3550-3575. Nifty and Sensex trade above supports at 17800 and 60000 but it would be prudent to consider a break and fall towards 17600/400 and 59000 respectively.
actionforex.com

Dollar Storms Higher As Hot Inflation Reignites Fed Bets

US inflation comes in hot, pouring fuel on Fed rate hike expectations. Dollar hits new highs for the year against euro and sterling. Stock market feels the heat, gold turns into an inflation hedge. Markets reprice Fed. Another shocking acceleration in US inflation unleashed havoc across global markets yesterday. The...
actionforex.com

Aussie Dips Below 73 On Soft Jobs Report

The losses continue to mount for the Australian dollar, which is down for a third straight day. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7295, down 0.44% on the day. Australia’s October employment report was soft, with total employment declining and the unemployment rate rising. The economy shed 46.3 thousand jobs, marking a third straight decline. Unemployment rose to 5.2%, up sharply from 4.6%. The markets gave a thumb down to the news, sending the Australian dollar below the symbolic 0.73 level.
actionforex.com

Sterling Sinks As US Inflation Soars

The British pound is steady on Thursday after a massive drop a day earlier. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3390, down 0.11% on the day. It was a miserable Wednesday for the British pound, which fell 1.13% on the day. The catalyst for the slide was a red-hot performance from US CPI in October, which jumped 6.2% y/y, its fastest pace since 1991. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.59% on Wednesday. GBP/USD remains under pressure and fell to 1.3364 in today’s Asian session, its lowest level since December 21st.
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Rising US CPI boosts the demand for gold as an inflation hedge. After being unable to clear the daily chart’s triple top at 1833 over the course of the summer, the precious metal has cut through the resistance like a hot knife through butter. High volatility suggests that sellers were quick to bail out.
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Is Set For Further Advance But Possibility

Spot gold extends advance into the sixth straight day on Thursday and pressuring new 5-month high ($1868), posted on Wednesday when metal’s price spiked after higher than expected us inflation data in October. Rising consumer prices boost demand for gold as an inflation hedge, while a slowdown in the US...
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar extends losses after US CPI

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory for a third straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7025, down 0.49% on the day. The pair is down 1.33% this week and is in danger of falling below the psychologically important 70 level. As is the case with many developed...
actionforex.com

Which is Actually Transitory: US Inflation, or Powell’s Job?

Jerome Powell is yet to be reconfirmed for a second term as Fed Chair, whilst ‘transitory’ inflation is on a tear. We’re curious to see which one will last the longest. Inflation has been more than testing the market’s patience for the term ‘transitory’, and yesterday’s release was no exception. With US consumer prices rising 6.2% y/y it now sits at its highest level since 1990. If we strip food and energy, core CPI is now at 4.2% – it’s highest level since 1991. This means that CPI has been above the Fed’s 2% target for eight months and core CPI has been above it for seven.
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Accelerates Down on Weakening Oil, Dollar Staying Strong

Selloff in Canadian Dollar gathers pace today as WTI oil price is quickly heading back towards 80 handle. Other commodity currencies are also weak, with Aussie weighed down by poor job data. On the other hand, Dollar is staying firm without clear sign of loss momentum yet. Yen is also not performing too bad, as it’s still trying to eke out more gains in crosses. Euro is mixed for now, even though EU upgrades Eurozone inflation forecasts.
actionforex.com

Stocks Flicker Green, Dollar Buoyant after Yesterday’s Upbeat CPI

Inflation expectations grow, down under jobs data disappoint and UK GDP dampens rate hikes. Public holidays in Canada and the US have investors’ focus turned to Australian employment, and the growth and trade data out of the UK. Yesterday’s stronger US October CPI figures have boosted rate hike expectations as...
actionforex.com

Stocks Point Higher, Disney Disappoints

Wall Street look set to open higher after steep losses yesterday. Disney reports lackluster subscriber numbers. US stocks are pushing higher, paring some of yesterday’s steep losses. The Nasdaq is set to open higher than its Wall Street peers after closing 1.6% lower in the wake of yesterday’s 30 year high inflation print.
