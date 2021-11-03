CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous Diner: Sly Fox Den Too

 8 days ago

While working on the November issue of Motif, we kept hearing about an indigenous restaurant called the Sly Fox Den Too. It’s a wonderful and quintessentially Rhode Island kind of diner: only open for breakfast and lunch, and packed full of locals. The food, however, ups the game, with an emphasis...

