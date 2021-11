With two consecutive home wins, the Winnipeg Jets have corrected their 2021-22 record back to the .500 mark, but there is a severe imbalance that has appeared and needs to be addressed by the coaching staff and players. The team’s offseason acquisitions promised optimism and hope to a squad that had difficulty preventing scoring chances by its opposition. Even after these latest wins, that trend continues and illustrates that not much has changed yet. Thus far, the Jets have lived by their offense alone, and as most championship recipes include a defense-first kind of mentality, those defensive woes seem to have trickled over from last year into the early part of this season.

