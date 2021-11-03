“On A Mission” with Sharon Williams from Act4 the Nations

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Adam Chaskin from the Jewish Community Alliance. The JCA strengthens Jewish life, serves as a common meeting ground, and enhances the...
Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Joanne Hickox from Seniors on a Mission. Seniors on a Mission exists to honor, love and encourage independent living seniors adults...
Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Tamara Garrett from Pace Center for Girls. Pace provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education,...
Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Dr. Chanda Nicole Holsey from HALO for Families. Healthy Aims for Little Ones and Families (HALO for Families) was established in...
LEWISTON — Fr. Larry Richards makes two promises to anyone who attends part or all of his four-day mission in Lewiston. “One, you will never be bored. And two, your life will be changed forever,” according to a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. The mission is...
Midwest Mission is a Christian-based organization that provides humanitarian relief to organizations locally, nationally and internationally. The organization provides kits, resources and supplies to those in a crisis. Communications Manager Lisa Rigoni spoke to Community Voices about the peopled served by Midwest Mission as well as the volunteers, who help put resources together.
AWARENESS MONTH … Left to right – Rachel Lange (Northwest Employment Services); Dominic Mason; Deb Hasselswerth (Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities) (Bryan, Ohio) October 29, 2021 – October was National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) and the purpose is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.”
The National Alliance of Black School Educators has selected Juvenile Justice Student Transition Counselor Dr. Michael Tyrone Williams as the 2021 W.E.B. DuBois Higher Education Award recipient. Dr. Williams will receive the award at the NABSE annual conference Nov. 13 in Los Angeles. "I am both honored and humbled to...
Each week on “Caring for Seniors,” our hosts sit down with those who are hard at work in the community, making sure our elders are properly cared for. This week, Adrienne Houghton and David Stieglitz talk to Terri Cantrell from the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary...
Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Marsh Naidoo from Raising Kellan, Inc. To learn more check out raisingkellan.org. What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Volunteering my...
The sisters appeared to disagree over whether students' concerns with Howard University's housing conditions and other administration issues have been addressed. Students at Howard University have been protesting housing and administration issues since October 12, while reportedly facing threats of expulsion from school officials. Legendary sisters Phylicia Rashad, now dean...
Though he wasn’t a huge Disney World fan according to his wife, Clemmons, North Carolina resident Brian Long loved his family, and he knew his daughters loved going to the parks, so he was happy to take them to visit. Brian and his wife Heather had planned a trip to...
Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Dennis Martin was 6 years old in June of 1969. He was wearing a bright red...
Some of us realize that circumstances have always created the need for grandparents to step into the void when their children are unable or unwilling to care for their offspring. Brandon Gaille indicates on the website “Father Matters” that “Across the United States more than 13 million children are living...
Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Regina Campbell from the Campbell Law Group, P.A. To learn more check out https://thecampbelllawgroup.com/. What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: In...
CEO at Intercultural Talk, Inc. On “Media Champions,” our host speaks with experts within the marketing community. This week our host speaks with Deanna Shoss from Intercultural Talk, Inc.. To learn more check out https://interculturaltalk.com/. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2...
Northeast Florida Fire Watch Council Improves Support Resources for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns County Veterans. The Council awards $95,500 in grants to 9 area organizations serving the veteran community. November 4th, 2021-Jacksonville, FL– Just days ahead of Veterans Day 2021 and the organization’s own 2-year anniversary, the...
Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Jenny Matthews from A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee. To learn more check out http://www.astepaheadmiddletn.org. How do you define success?: If you can...
Creative Santa Fe, a local nonprofit focused on finding solutions to big problems in the community through collaboration, is set to relaunch Tuesday after a yearlong dormancy. The Zoom era spurred by the coronavirus pandemic had led the organization’s board of directors to put it in inactive status in November 2020, 15 years after it was established, because in-person collaboration had been its forté.
