Manchester United could be without two of their three first-choice centre halves this weekend after it emerged that Victor Lindelof is still a doubt for Saturday’s derby, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still expects to have him available.Lindelof missed Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Atalanta with a minor injury and Raphael Varane is set to miss up to five weeks with a hamstring injury suffered during the 2-2 draw in Bergamo.If neither Varane or Lindelof are available, Solskjaer could be forced to move away from the back-three system that he has started with since the humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.Solskjaer switched...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO