LEWISBURG, Pa. – Allentown native Rylee Donaldson came home and added yet another highlight to her sensational junior season, scoring her Patriot League-leading 10th goal of the season two minutes into overtime to lift the Bucknell women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night at Ulrich Sports Complex. The win secured the No. 4 seed for the Bison, who will turn right back around and face Lehigh again on Sunday at home in a Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal matchup.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO