Dalina likely to remain serving as mayor of Monroe
MONROE – Democratic incumbent Stephen Dalina will likely remain serving as mayor of Monroe. Dalina faced Republican candidate Steve Martin for the late Mayor Gerald Tamburro’s...centraljersey.com
MONROE – Democratic incumbent Stephen Dalina will likely remain serving as mayor of Monroe. Dalina faced Republican candidate Steve Martin for the late Mayor Gerald Tamburro’s...centraljersey.com
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0