Monroe Township, NJ

Dalina likely to remain serving as mayor of Monroe

By KATHY CHANG, Staff Writer
 7 days ago
MONROE – Democratic incumbent Stephen Dalina will likely remain serving as mayor of Monroe. Dalina faced Republican candidate Steve Martin for the late Mayor Gerald Tamburro’s...

Araneo, Peperoni win Borough Council seats in Keyport

KEYPORT – Republicans Rose Araneo and Ronald Peperoni have won three-year terms on the Borough Council in Keyport and will join the governing body in January to serve through December 2024. According to election results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Araneo received 1,338 votes and Peperoni received...
KEYPORT, NJ
Purandare leads for seat on Hopewell Township Committee

With one seat open this fall on the Hopewell Township Committee, Democrat Uma Purandare is set to become the newest member of the governing body. According to results posted online from the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, as of press time on Nov. 9, Purandare had received 4,008 votes and Republican Ed Jackowski received 2,784 votes.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Perry and Kratz win Township Committee seats in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – The Township Committee in Middletown will maintain a 5-0 Republican majority in 2022 following the election of Tony Perry and Kimberly Kratz to the governing body in the 2021 municipal election. Perry and Kratz turned back the challenge of Democrats Rocky Rios and Nicholas Babcock in races for...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Volunteers clear trails at John A. Phillips Park

Middlesex County’s Fall Trails Day included trail maintenance and building, collecting trash and managing against the spotted lantern fly at the John A. Phillips Park & Preserve in Old Bridge on Nov. 6. The county parks staff and Youth Conservation Corps were assisted by the Edison Metro Lions Club, the Sayreville ROTC, the East Brunswick Lions Club and the Highland Park Lions Club.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MIDDLESEX COUNTY OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Davis, Zabrosky win three-year terms in Millstone Township

MILLSTONE – Republican newcomers Eric Davis and Tara Zabrosky have won their first three-year terms on the Township Committee in Millstone Township. The terms will run from January 2022 through December 2024. According to the results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office as of Nov. 8, Zabrosky received...
MILLSTONE, NJ
News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 10

Republican incumbent Committeeman Barry Jacobson has won his second three-year term on the Manalapan Township Committee. In the 2021 municipal election, Jacobson faced a challenge from Democrat Bashir Mohammad in the race for one available term on Manalapan’s governing body. The term will run from January 2022 through December 2024.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Steve Martin
Lawrence Township awarded state DOT grant to repave roads

Lawrence Township has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to pay for the repaving of Devon Avenue, Irwin Place and Smithfield Avenue. Lawrence Township is one of 541 municipalities whose Municipal Aid grant program application has been approved by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT). The grant program is funded by the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hillsborough YMCA celebrates 25 years of community impact

Hillsborough YMCA branch board members commemorate the Y’s silver anniversary. Pictured, from left: Alex Voitovich; John Cassimatis; Hillsborough YMCA Executive Director, Ben Green; Brian Crouthamel; Jesse McCrea; and Branch Board Chair Kristen Sudol. PHOTO COURTESY OF GREATER SOMERSET COUNTY YMCA. 2 / 3. Joined together to celebrate Hillsborough YMCA’s 25...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Alexander, Faber re-elected in Upper Freehold Township

UPPER FREEHOLD – Incumbent Republicans Stephen Alexander and Robert Faber have won new three-year terms on the Township Committee in Upper Freehold Township. The terms will run from January 2022 through December 2024. Alexander and Faber ran unopposed in the 2021 election, which was conducted with vote by mail ballots;...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Update: Princeton voters choose school board members

Princeton voters potentially returned two incumbent Princeton Public Schools Board of Education members to the school board and chose a newcomer to fill a third empty seat on the board. Incumbents Betsy Baglio and Brian McDonald are leading in their re-election bids in the Nov. 2 General Election, and could...
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

