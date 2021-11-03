8 Best Experiences In Ohio’s Hocking Hills State Park

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. Late morning to mid-afternoon. Wompatuck State Park. I haven't been there much. But we will explore. I know there are many old 'roads' at Wompatuck.. we will try to avoid those and stay on 'trails' as much as we can. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is starting up. Orange clothing required for my (non-Sunday) for all hikes. Even when we start out in a non-hunting facility, we may sometimes wander into areas where hunting is allowed. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone get more hikes! Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO