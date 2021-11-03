A tech CEO got big attention for his plan to ease the backlog at Los Angeles ports

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced what it called "a set of concrete steps to accelerate investment in our ports, waterways, and freight networks," as it noted the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress provides $17 billion for such facilities. The steps include alleviating congestion at the Port of Savannah by funding the Georgia Port Authority's pop-up container yards project, launching programs to modernize ports and marine highways with more than $240 million in grant funding within the next 45 days, identifying projects for Army Corps of Engineers construction at coastal ports and inland waterways within the next 60 days, and calling for new data standards for goods movement. Biden is slated to talk up this plan for ports on Wednesday during a visit to the Port of Baltimore in Maryland.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO