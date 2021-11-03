CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stars Fell Again’: Samuel Goldwyn Films To Co-Produce & Distribute Rom-Com Sequel Starring James Maslow And Ciara Hanna

By Matt Grobar
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Samuel Goldwyn Films will co-produce and provide domestic distribution for Stars Fell Again —the sequel to V.W. Scheich ’s rom-com Stars Fell on Alabama , starring James Maslow and Ciara Hanna , which it also released.

The sequel picks up one year after successful Hollywood agent Bryce Dixon (Maslow), and his client-turned-girlfriend Madison Belle (Hanna) started dating. Despite busy schedules, the couple has managed to make their relationship work. Bryce has even bought an engagement ring and is ready to propose to Madison while they visit her family in rural Oregon for Christmas. However, the spontaneous engagement and wedding of Madison’s sister Harper to her new boyfriend Noah throw Bryce’s perfect proposal plans into a tailspin. Can Bryce and Madison – with the help of their friends David (Johnnie Mack), Sarah (Cecilia Kim) and Larry – save Harper’s wedding and survive their own romantic hurdles?

The film directed by Scheich, which he wrote with Robert Windom and Uyen Le, also sees Jon Eiswerth reprising his role from the original film. It’s currently in pre-production and will head into production in Georgia in February 2022.

Scheich and Le are producing, with Robert Windom and Douglas Vetter exec producing. Samuel Goldwyn Films is handling worldwide sales and is actively seeking international distributors.

“We’re excited to partner with Samuel Goldwyn Films and our amazing cast and crew to create Stars Fell Again , a charming, sweet, and funny movie that that will make audiences fall in love all over again,” said Scheich.

“We are thrilled to partner with the filmmakers of the successful rom-com STARS FELL ON ALABAMA,” added Samuel Goldwyn Films’ President, Peter Goldwyn. “It’s exciting to have the stars (James and Ciara) back to reprise their roles and see what happens next.”

Samuel Goldwyn Films recently distributed Thomas Vinterberg’s Best International Feature Oscar winner, Another Round , and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Oscar-nominated drama, The Man Who Sold His Skin . Upcoming releases from the company include Evan Leong’s gangster pic, Snakehead , Danis Goulet’s Night Raiders , which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, WWII film Betrayed , Big Gold Brick , Margrete: Queen of the North and Last Film Show .

The deal for Stars Fell Again was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

