Here are three potential targets for the Yankees this offseason:. Seager is part of this offseason’s excellent class of free-agent shortstops, an area of need, as Brian Cashman has admitted Gleyber Torres is better-suited for second base. Seager hits from the left side, which would address another deficiency in the Yankee lineup, but he won’t come cheaply. Carlos Correa will be available, as well and if the Yankees decide to opt for a stopgap before one of their prospects might be ready, Andrelton Simmons is an option.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO