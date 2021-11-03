CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

China hits back at criticism of Xi’s absence from COP26

By Leslie Hook
Financial Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing has hit back at US criticism of Xi Jinping’s absence from the COP26 climate summit and said that the Chinese president was not allowed to join the main stage by video link. The spat has further distracted from the critical question of whether countries are moving fast enough...

www.ft.com

AFP

Top Chinese Communist Party meeting set to seal Xi's legacy

Top Communist Party leaders will wrap up a key meeting in Beijing on Thursday that is expected to cement President Xi Jinping's legacy in Chinese history books. Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures since Monday, gathering some 400 Communist Party elite in the Chinese capital.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#The World Leaders Summit
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

China's sixth plenum will consolidate Xi Jinping's power and chart the country's ambitions for the next 5 years

History is weighing heavily on a hotel in the western suburbs of Beijing this week, as the 300 members of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party chart a course for China’s next five-year political cycle. Not least of the tasks before the ruling Communist elite will be to endorse the consolidation of Xi Jinping’s position as China’s most powerful leader, certainly since Deng Xiaoping and possibly since Mao Zedong himself. Those deliberations will be rubber-stamped at the 20th National Party Congress to be held next year. Over the next few days, world attention will turn towards Xi’s anointing, and resolutions of...
CHINA
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
Financial Times

A warning from Chinese bonds

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter and is usually available only with a Premium subscription. Are you currently a Standard subscriber? Click here to switch your subscription to Premium. Not yet a subscriber? You can take out a Premium subscription here. Good morning. The Fed is...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Crunch time for climate negotiators; Obama to speak

GLASGOW, Scotland — The presidents and prime ministers are gone. The protesters have largely dispersed. The pomp and promises that marked the initial days of the COP26 climate conference are giving way to the difficult task of hammering out an agreement on what nations will actually do together to combat global warming — and how.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Obama tells COP26 to help poor nations, chides China and Russia

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama called on Monday for rich nations to end years of deadlock with developing countries over cash for climate change, and criticised China and Russia for their "lack of urgency" in curbing emissions. At the start of the second and final...
POTUS

