It’s likely going to be there anyway, when you’ve hit into the rough. And golf’s most-used tip — and maybe most-abused! — may help you get out. In a video posted to his YouTube channel this week, Padraig Harrington says looking low uncovers the truth about your lie. Your ball is not just in the thick grass. It may be in grass that runs with your ball. It may be in grass that runs against it. It may be in grass that’s under a tree. And so on. And each, Harrington says, requires a different swing.

