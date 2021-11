Eighth grade students at Pella Christian Grade School are getting a feel for the stage. They present Arabian Nights on Friday, November 5th and Saturday, November 6th at Pella Christian High School. Students Ellie Johnson and Brecken Ritzert both say they’ve learned a lot about the stage and have been excited to share their version of the story of Aladdin on stage. Hear more from the students involved in Pella Christian Middle School Theatre on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO