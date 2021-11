Each year, during the month of October, the YWCA participates in a nationwide Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign. As advocates, we go out into our communities and hang purple ribbons, talk to community members, place posters and information about the services that are available and encourage everyone in the community to get informed and have a greater awareness about domestic violence. This year our platform is “Every 1 Knows Some 1”. With one in four women and one in seven men experiencing domestic violence, everyone knows someone who has been impacted.

