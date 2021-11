At some point in 2014, the Independent’s second full year of publication, I doubted that we’d make it into year three. I remember driving to get the mail, hoping we would receive enough checks to keep going. We’d fallen behind in paying our printer, and we had to pre-pay for our next print run—but there wasn’t enough money in the checking account. I’d used up all of my personal savings and tapped out my 401(k), and was on the verge of filing for personal bankruptcy.

