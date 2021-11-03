Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell speaks with former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta and his former chief of staff Jeremy Bash about a range of national security threats facing the United States. The three reenact a "PDB briefing" of the sort that took place at Langley in then-Director Panetta's office. Morell, Panetta and Bash discuss the way forward in Afghanistan, the type and variety of threats posed by Vladimir Putin's Russia, the prospect of a nuclear Iran, and the long-term challenge posed by China. They also discuss domestic political divisions that could imperil U.S. stability and security.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO