Climate change is already affecting 85% of world population

By Bonface Landi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study Nature Climate Change has concluded that climate change is already affecting people across the world. The study found that at least 85% of the world’s population has already been affected by climate change in some way. The unprecedented changes that await the world are not yet...

The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Flying is even worse for the climate than previously known

A few years ago, flyskam, or flight shame, made headlines. Then the pandemic tamped down air travel. Now the greenhouse gas-emitting horrors of airplanes are back in the news, as a new study shows that aviation contributes more to global warming than was previously known. According to a study published...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

World leaders gather in Glasgow for climate change summit

World leaders are meeting this week in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss global efforts to address climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Elise Preston sat down with David Reidmiller, director of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute's Climate Center and a former State Department official, to discuss what to expect at the summit.
ENVIRONMENT
odi.org

Addressing protection risks in a climate-changed world: challenges and opportunities

Climate variability and change can exacerbate existing protection risks, create new protection risks, and impact drivers of conflict and fragility. As such, protection agencies need to get to grips with current and future climate changes in order to be better positioned to address these risks. Protection agencies are beginning to develop their analysis of protection risks linked to climate change risks and impacts; however, this is in early stages, is largely ad-hoc, with no agreed climate change specific analytical framework.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change

A bit of coral shimmers like gold in a US lab as part of urgent work to help the species protect itself from climate change, an effort even skeptical experts see as sadly justifiable. Climate change is altering the environment too quickly for that to work.
SCIENCE
newsitem.com

The Latest: Johnson: World depends on fixing climate change

ROME (AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Italy for a Group of 20 summit with a stark message: modern civilization may crumble like Ancient Rome if world leaders don’t act to curb climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Real Simple

Could Climate Change Affect How Your Coffee Tastes? This Study Thinks So

Plenty of studies have investigated how climate change could be detrimental to the yield of coffee bean crops, with research released in 2019 suggesting that 60 percent of known coffee species could be in danger of going extinct. But a new scientific review has attempted to focus specifically on how global warming might affect the taste, aroma, and quality of coffee — and, bad news, not only could the coffee of the future be harder to come by, it could taste bad, too.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study commissioned by Christian Aid said. To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels. The findings from Christian Aid show that more than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms made more intense and deadly by global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

Take part in the largest climate change lesson in the world

You’re invited to the Great Big Lesson for Climate and Nature Live from COP26 on Friday, Nov. 5, at 9am GMT. Since there’s a good chance you’ll still be asleep at the time of the live event, if you’re in North America time zones, you can watch the recording here after with your class!
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sir Patrick Vallance says ‘climate change greater threat than Covid’

The most senior scientific adviser to the UK government, Sir Patrick Vallance, has said climate change is a bigger problem than the Covid-19 pandemic.He told the BBC: “The reason I say it is a bigger problem is because in terms of the overall effect on humanity, if this is not stopped it is a bigger, bigger challenge to the way we live and lives will be lost.“If the green choice becomes the easy one, more people will be willing to change their behaviour.”Speaking at Cop26, Sir Patrick said lessons can be learned from the way Covid-19 had to be dealt with,...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

How climate change is affecting tropical storms in our mountain region

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Climate scientists say that the intensity of tropical storms is increasing right alongside the average global temperature, and that's not just hurting coastal regions, but even the mountains of our state. In Haywood County, Tropical Storm Fred caused deadly flooding. The water came at such fast...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Least Densely Populated Country In The World

Population density varies substantially from city to city, state to state, and country to country. The U.S. is a good example. Alaska is the least densely populated state with one person per square mile. It is also the largest geographically as it covers over 570,000 square miles. It ranks second in the total population at […]
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Climate crisis to devastate economies of most vulnerable countries, report warns

The economies of some of he world’s most vulnerable countries could suffer huge losses even if we keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, a report has warned. The report, from Christian Aid, looks at the economic damage to countries which are the least developed and those most vulnerable to climate change such as small island states.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Burning is the slickest film about climate change since An Inconvenient Truth – and that's its problem

Review: Burning, directed by Eva Orner. The word “crisis” comes from the Greek krinein, which means to decide. You’re stuck in the middle of a burning fire: you need to decide whether you are going to stay and perish; whether you are going to fight to put it out; or whether you are going to leave and let it burn. Burning, Eva Orner’s new documentary, is about the climate crisis, and the Australian government’s decision to (metaphorically) let the fires burn. It is quite explicit in its claims, and this makes it effective as a kind of cinematic essay. It carefully presents...
MOVIES

