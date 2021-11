On October 28, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to the Weis Markets located at 1195 Lowther Road for a report of multiple non-active retail thefts. It was discovered that Tabatha Lee-Thomas had committed retail theft on 11 separate days between August 16, 2021 and October 26, 2021. Each time she used her Weis Shoppers Club Card while making partial purchases. The registration plate on the vehicle she used was also obtained. This vehicle was found to be registered to her. The total amount stolen was $223.58. Lee-Thomas has been convicted of two prior retail thefts, making this grading a felony.

