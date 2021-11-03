CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Huron County Public Health holding booster clinic

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 6 days ago

NORWALK — Huron County Public Health (HCPH) will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic, with Moderna booster available.

No appointment/pre-registration required; Individuals must be 18+. Individuals’ health insurance will be billed a vaccine administration fee, but there will be no out-of-pocket cost to those with health insurance. All insurances are accepted. Cash and credit/debit card accepted for individuals without insurance, payment is due at the time of service; fee applies for credit card use. Details of the clinic are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 9

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Location: Willard City Park* (rain or shine) 561W Laurel St., Willard, Ohio 44890

*Please enter on Laurel Street

Please Bring: 1. Insurance card (un-insured accepted as well); 2. Valid form of identification; 3. COVID-19 vaccination record card

This is a BOOSTER clinic ONLY; Individuals must have completed the initial vaccination series at least six months ago (for Pfizer/Moderna; at least two months ago for Johnson & Johnson) to be eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose. Mix and matching is allowable, meaning that as long as you have completed the initial vaccination series, regardless of vaccine product initially received, you can choose to get any booster shot of your preference.

