CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Former city worker convicted in crash that killed Kentucky police officer

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ER56t_0clbQOst00

A former city sewer worker in Kentucky has been convicted of murder and other charges in a crash that killed a Louisville police officer in 2018.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours before returning the verdict Tuesday night for Roger Burdette, news outlets reported. Burdette was driving his Metropolitan Sewer District tanker truck when he crashed into Metro Police detective Deidre Mengedoht, who was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 64.

Burdette, 63, was also convicted on charges of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle in the Christmas Eve crash.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching pornography while driving.

Defense attorneys argued Mengedoht had parked her vehicle in a dangerous spot that had poor visibility.

Jurors recommended Burdette serve 27 years on the charges.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

The legal fight over Trump's White House documents: What's next

(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday slammed former President Donald Trump's attempt to keep White House documents from the hands of the House committee investigating the events leading up to and on January 6. "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President," district Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote. But...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
The Associated Press

Heavy burden for consumers as holidays near: Soaring prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard fined for COVID violations

The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers organization, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violating COVID-19 protocols, the league said in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday. The fines come nearly a week after Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus and subsequently revealed he was not vaccinated after earlier stating he had been "immunized."
NFL
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Murder#Defense Attorneys
The Associated Press

Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
NFL
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse takes the witness stand in his homicide trial

Kyle Rittenhouse took the witness stand Wednesday in his homicide trial to give his account of what happened the night he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest in the summer of 2020. Two of the people the then-17-year-old shot died, and Rittenhouse's defense team said he feared for his life and was acting in self-defense. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss.
KENOSHA, WI
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
975
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy