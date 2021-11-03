CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serial San Francisco home invasion suspects arrested

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police have arrested multiple suspects who have allegedly committed a rash of home invasion robberies from August to September.

After investigating, the suspects were identified as 26-year-old Devontae Rutherford of Richmond, 37-year-old George Redmond of Richmond, 27-year-old Adrian Landers of Elk Grove, 39-year-old Travis Fields of Stockton, and 25-year-old Marvin Williams of Antioch.

Police say these suspects were involved in three incidents of home invasion.

The first occurred on August 3 at around 12:12 p.m. on the 500 block of Sunnydale Avenue. Victims say the suspects broke into their home and pointed a firearm at the victims while the other two suspects went through the victims’ house. The suspects took cash and jewelry and then ran away. The victims were not injured during the incident.

On August 9 at around 2:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Louisburg Street a 62-year-old male, 23-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male were robbed. The 62-year-old victim told officers the suspects entered his garage, grabbed him and forced him into the house where the suspects located the other victims. One suspect then hit the victim with a firearm, causing injuries. The suspects forced all the victims into a room while the other suspects ransacked the residence and stole US currency, jewelry, and other items. The suspects then fled in a vehicle. The victim who was struck with a firearm was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The third incident occurred on September 2 at 11:40 a.m. on the 600 block of Paris Street. A 43-year-old man said he was in his room when an unknown male suspect entered and pointed a gun at him. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while two other suspects ransacked the victim’s home. The suspects took jewelry and watches before fleeing the home.

A search warrant was executed on October 20 at a residence on the 1900 block of Bissell Avenue in Richmond. Officers took Rutherford and Redmond into custody without incident. They were transported to San Mateo County Jail and were booked on charges of robbery, first degree burglary, and felony enhancements.

On October 21 officers took Landers into custody on the 8000 block of Florin Road Elk Grove without incident. Landers was transported to Contra Costa County Jail and booked on charges of robbery, first degree burglary, and a felony enhancement.

On the same day, police arrested Fields on the 2400 block of Delaware Street in Stockton. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of robbery, first degree burglary, and a felony enhancement.

On October 31, Williams was located and arrested by Antioch Police officers. Williams was transported to Contra Costa County Jail and booked on charges of robbery, first degree burglary, and a felony enhancement.

