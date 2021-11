One vestige from the early days of baseball that we don’t get anymore is teams trading players to and from minor league teams. Yes, players may get traded from a minor league teams and go into another organization, but that’s not really what I’m talking about. I mean that teams used to trade players to completely unaffiliated minor league teams. One such deal is how the Yankees got one of their greatest all-time players.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO