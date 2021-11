Ford has set a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most of its 32,000 salaried employees, becoming the first major United States automaker to enact the requirement, CNN reported. These employees have a deadline of Dec. 8 to become fully vaccinated. Those who do not meet the requirement without an approved religious or medical exemption could be put on unpaid leave for a maximum of 30 days. After that, they can be let go, according to the cable news network.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 4 DAYS AGO