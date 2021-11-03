CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices stable 'for the time being,' shouldn't move much higher, expert says

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices in the U.S. have stabilized "for the time being" and shouldn't move much higher as long as the price of oil holds, according to an industry expert. It may come as a relief for the nation which has been grappling with sky-high oil and gas prices, ultimately forcing the...

Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
International Business Times

Diesel Shortage Amid Soaring Prices: Truck Stops Resort To Rationing

Truck stops are resorting to rationing the number of gallons a hauler can get in a single purchase amid a growing diesel shortage as well as soaring prices in the United States, raising concerns about how the issues will affect the industry. Some truck stop chains have opted to rationing...
CNN

Higher gas prices and heating costs will hurt low-income families the most this winter

Mark Wolfe is an energy economist and serves as the executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (NEADA), representing the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. He specializes in energy and housing affordability and related finance issues. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
FOXBusiness

Gas prices projected to dip lower in the coming days: analyst

Gas prices are expected to "tiptoe" lower in the coming days as "oil remains off its $85 highs," GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan told FOX Business. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.41, according to GasBuddy data. Although the national average is about...
Houston Chronicle

Biden faces a political risk in rising gas prices

The increase in oil and gasoline prices threatens the U.S. economic rebound and poses a political risk for President Joe Biden. But his options for taming the surge are limited, and many of them would be either short-lived or conflict with his agenda of fighting climate change. “Political leaders have...
CNN

Why Joe Biden can't do much to ease gas prices

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — US President Joe Biden faces growing pressure to...
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
FOXBusiness

Gas prices drive consumer inflation surge

Rising gas prices are a big driver in consumer inflation which rose by the most in 31 years. The cost of gasoline, within the CPI report out Wednesday, rose 6.1% in October, according to the Labor Department. Energy prices jumped 4.8% last month and were up 30% over the past...
