Gold prices surged in trading as the Bank of England joined the central bank of the United States, expressing that they were not in favor of raising interest rates at any time in the near future. During Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference yesterday, he made it clear that they're not even thinking about, thinking about raising rates anytime soon. In terms of traders' reaction to the chairman's statements indicating that they have no set timeline in which to initiate lift-off, I believe what we witnessed today in gold was a delayed reaction coupled with the confirmation that the Bank of England was on the same page.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO