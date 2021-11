Crude prices are edging higher as another day passes with no action from the Biden administration. The EIA short-term energy outlook forecasted higher gasoline prices until the end of the year and then for WTI crude to fall to USD 78 a barrel in December. The EIA report anticipates oil supplies will exceed demand throughout 2022, which seems a bit aggressive. If the Biden administration was waiting for the EIA to give them a good reason to tap the SPR this week, they did not get one.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO