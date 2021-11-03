CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp.

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Array Technologies (ARRY) to Acquire STI Norland for EUR351 million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. (“STI Norland”), one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of solar trackers. Headquartered in Pamplona, Spain, STI Norland has leading positions in Iberia and Latin America, including the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market. STI Norland has completed or been awarded tracker systems for more than 400 projects globally, representing over 12 GW of generation capacity. Over the past several years, the company has achieved high double-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth by leveraging the strength of its products and sales teams which are well-suited to the needs of certain international customers. STI Norland generated revenues and EBITDA of approximately €200 million and €43 million, respectively, in 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Array will acquire STI Norland for approximately €570 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Javier Reclusa, the Chief Executive Officer of STI Norland, as well as the rest of the company’s senior management team will remain with Array following the closing of the transaction and continue to lead STI Norland.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Seahawk Gold Corp. Cancels Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) ("Seahawk") announces that it has cancelled the non-brokered private placement of common shares announced on October 21, 2021 to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Placement"), due to current market conditions.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Corp. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vessel Brand Inc.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Flora will acquire Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30 million, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Capital Markets#Filament Health#Kidoz Inc#Falcon Gold#Psyched Wellness#Maven Brands Inc#Xali Gold Corp#Streetinsider Premium#Flhlf#Fda#Kdozf#Chinese#Sunny Boy Gold Project
orthospinenews.com

New View Surgical, Inc. Closes $9M Series B Financing to Fund Initial Market Release of its VisionPort™ System for Minimally Invasive Surgery

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New View Surgical, Inc., an emerging medical device company developing proprietary imaging and access technologies for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), announced that it raised $9M in a Series B financing round to fund the initial market release of its VisionPort™ System. The Series B financing follows the company’s announcement of FDA clearance for its VisionPort System platform in June of this year. The round was led by members of New York Angels with Corza Medical, Inc., IAG Capital Partners, Charleston Angels Partners, Ariel Savannah Angel Partners, Keiretsu Forum, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA) and SSIP, among others participating in the round.
ECONOMY
dvrplayground.com

Saas based Enterprise Resource Planning Market 2021 Extensive Study by Major Key Players-Microsoft Corp., Infor, Epicor Software Corp, NetSuite Inc

Global Market Vision has published a newly statistical data, titled as Saas based Enterprise Resource Planning market, which gives a brief strategy of the ongoing trends, as well as prediction of upcoming trends. These trends are analyzed and studied from various sectors like Saas based Enterprise Resource Planning on the basis of the domain, industries, and clients. This report is summarized with different market perspectives such as political, cultural as well as economical.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.96 million. GUIDANCE:. Xponential Fitness,...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Blender Bites Continues to Secure Valuable Retail Distribution and Launches New Formulations in Sobeys Inc., Canada’s Second Largest Grocery Chain

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE),( FWB:JL4), (WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, announces the launch of new Power Berry, Vita-Smoothie, and Green D-Tox superfood pucks under Sobeys Inc.'s three major grocery retail banner stores ("banners").
RETAIL
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Outside Inc. acquires two new media brands

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Outside Inc. (OBJ’s parent company) today announced its acquisition of two new Colorado media companies, ROAM Media and Inkwell Media, both based in Boulder. ROAM Media, founded in 2017, provides its members with a catalog of online classes...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The new alchemy is turning gold to crypto

Hello, and welcome to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. And have a good time. This week Mary Ann and Natasha and Alex (along with our amazing production team Grace, Chris and Kell) took on a host of topics from the public and private markets alike. In our wheelhouse this week:
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy