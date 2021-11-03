CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill Christmas Festival

libertyhilltx.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 11th, the entire town will gather from 10am - 3pm for the Christmas Festival in downtown LHTX. Guests can shop from...

www.libertyhilltx.gov

SignalsAZ

Famous Fountain Festival Road Closures in Fountain Hills

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Famous Fountain Festival is this weekend, November 11-14. Road closures for the event start Thursday at noon as vendors set up for the fair. Roads closed include Avenue of the Fountains from La Montana (at Roundabout) to Saguaro Boulevard, and Saguaro Blvd from Palisades...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
WMDT.com

Snow Hill holds Snow Hills 1st annual seafood festival, brings huge success

SNOW HILL, Md. – After 10 successful years of hosting the annual Oyster Roast in Snow Hill, the chamber of commerce wanted to bring another staple to the community. “With this event being so popular, why don’t we mirror it and have a fall version and expand the menu to be just general seafood,” says Joe Laque, Executive Director of the Snow Hill Area Chamber of Commerce.
SNOW HILL, MD
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Step Back in Time at the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival in Myrtle Beach

One of the best ways to kick-off the holiday season is visiting the award-winning Dickens Christmas Show and Festival for a classic dose of holiday. This year marks the 40th year for the ever-popular Victorian Christmas show and festival, and as usual, it will be held in the 100,800 square-foot exhibit hall at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The Dickens Christmas Show and Festival begins on Thursday, November 11 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KXL

The Grotto To Open Christmas Festival Of Lights November 26th

PORTLAND, Ore. -After missing last year due to the pandemic, The Grotto says it’s opening its traditional Christmas Festival of Lights on Friday, November 26th. The over two million lights can be seen until December 30th. “We were disappointed last year when we were unable to open due to the...
PORTLAND, OR
WMDT.com

Snow Hill Seafood Festival kicks off this Saturday

SNOW HILL, Md. – This Saturday, November 6th the Snow Hill Area Chamber of Commerce will host the town’s first annual Seafood Festival. Joe Laque, the executive director, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk about what you can expect at the event if you plan to go. The...
SNOW HILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas Village will return in Baltimore Inner Harbor this holiday season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another famous exhibit in Baltimore will return this year after being canceled due to the pandemic last year. Charm City is ready to transform West Shore Park into a traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market. Christmas Village, a German-style Christmas market, offers an opportunity to visitors...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pope County Tribune

Glacial Hills Elementary annual fall festival

Glacial Hills Elementary celebrated fall last Friday with an annual festival. This year, students rotated through four stations: fire safety, hayride, bonfire and s’mores and pumpkin painting. In the afternoon, students went to downtown Starbuck for a Halloween parade to show off their costumes. GHES would like to thank Brownies for the fire pit, Makenzie Larsen for the pumpkins and all the local businesses that donated candy for student treat bags. It was a fantastic event!
STARBUCK, MN
The Independent

Christmas ideas from Hype for a fashionable festive season

Christmas is back in full force and we have a lot of making up to do after lacklustre festivities last year. But before that ignites a wave of gifting-related panic, Hype has got you covered with its array of warm winter wares that ensure no matter their aesthetic, there’s a cocoon-like coat to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rogersville Review

PHOTO GALLERY: Church Hill's FFWBC hosts 'Hallelujah Festival'

The First Free Will Baptist Church in Church Hill hosted its Halloween “Hallelujah Festival” Wednesday evening. There was a huge turnout for the event which featured hayrides, games, a wiener roast, marshmallow roast, and lots of candy for the kids in the Trunk-or-Treat. All photos by Bobby Vaughn.
CHURCH HILL, TN
WWD

Selfridges Unveils Festive Christmas Window Displays

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Selfridges department store is rolling out its Christmas decorations and window displays across stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester today, and online with a digital campaign starring “Absolutely Fabulous” actress Jane Horrocks and drag artist and sculptor Juno Birch. Under the theme “Christmas of Dreams,” the windows draw inspiration from director and choreographer Busby Berkeley’s 1930s Hollywood visions and classic technicolor film musicals from the 1950s. A new imaginary cast of characters are brought to life in the windows, in stores and through Selfridges’ digital campaign, in which Horrocks plays the host...
LIFESTYLE
The Mountaineer

Thanksgiving food boxes available this week

Maggie Valley United Methodist Church will provide Thanksgiving food boxes for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15, 17, 20 and 22. The church has 100 boxes that will be available while supplies last. There is no charge for the boxes and they can be picked up at the front door of the church at 4192 Soco Road in Maggie Valley.
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
MIX 108

Astroworld Festival Event Staff Instructed to Refer to Potentially Deceased Concertgoers as ‘Smurfs,’ According to Event Plan

A 56-page event plan document for Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival has leaked, revealing information behind the procedures for his annual Houston concert. The documents from the 2021 Event Operations Plan (EOP) covers everything from historical background on Astroworld Festival and COVID-19 compliance details to security and disaster protocol. However,...
TRAVIS SCOTT

