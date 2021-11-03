Liberty Hill Christmas Festival

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Selfridges department store is rolling out its Christmas decorations and window displays across stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester today, and online with a digital campaign starring “Absolutely Fabulous” actress Jane Horrocks and drag artist and sculptor Juno Birch. Under the theme “Christmas of Dreams,” the windows draw inspiration from director and choreographer Busby Berkeley’s 1930s Hollywood visions and classic technicolor film musicals from the 1950s. A new imaginary cast of characters are brought to life in the windows, in stores and through Selfridges’ digital campaign, in which Horrocks plays the host...

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO