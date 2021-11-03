CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOu4D_0clbMS1j00
Devils Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) skates during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. It is Crosby's first game this season, after his recovery from wrist surgery. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby's positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.

Though the overwhelming majority of Penguins have been vaccinated, they've spent the early portion of the season wrangling with COVID-19. Crosby and Dumoulin are the seventh and eighth Penguins to go into the COVID-19 protocol since training camp opened in September.

Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel went into the protocol on Monday. Forwards Jeff Carter, Jack Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Kris Letang also have tested positive.

Carter, Guentzel and Aston-Reese have returned to action. Letang, who was symptomatic, was back at practice on Monday. Letang said the first portion of his quarantine was difficult and he could tell the aftereffects of having the virus when he was cleared to practice.

“Obviously, it was tough," Letang said. “First four days, you can’t even do anything because you’re so tired and you have all the symptoms. The last five days, I wish I could have exercised, but per protocol, I had to wait and get all my screening done.”

Crosby made his 2021-22 debut in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey last Saturday. The 34-year-old did not record a point as the Penguins dropped their third straight.

“I’m sure he’s discouraged,” Sullivan said. "He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold. This puts another roadblock in front of it. But we’ll control what we can, and we’re hopeful that Sid will return soon.”

Crosby and Dumoulin both practiced on Monday. The team was off on Tuesday. The positive test came back Wednesday morning before the team reconvened.

The Penguins (3-3-2) wrap up an eight-game homestand by facing cross-state rival Philadelphia on Thursday and Minnesota on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Penguins Recall P.O Joseph As Pettersson, Ruhwedel Added To COVID-19 Protocol List

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made roster changes after more players have been added to the NHL’s Covid-19 Protocol List. Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are now on the COVID-19 protocol list, according to the Penguins. To fill the roster gap, defenseman P.O Joseph has been recalled from...
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby 'real close' to making season debut

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan continues to tease the return of superstar Sidney Crosby, who hasn't yet played this season as he recovers from wrist surgery he underwent on Sept. 8. Sullivan said Monday that Crosby was "a whole lot closer" to playing before ruling the captain out for Tuesday's...
NHL
USA Today

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby out of action again after testing positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby's positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin Positive For COVID-19, Miss Practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say both Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have entered protocol after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Mike Sullivan says both players missed today’s practice. According to the team, Crosby is having mild symptoms while Dumoulin is asymptomatic right now.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
nhltradetalk.com

Crosby Pulled from Penguins Roster After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced unfortunate news on Wednesday when they tweeted: “Not the news we were hoping for. Coach Sullivan confirms that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Both players are in the COVID protocol right now. Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Marcus Pettersson
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Jeff Carter
prohockeyrumors.com

Crosby, Others Added To COVID Protocol For Penguins, Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks have added several players to the COVID protocol. For Pittsburgh, it’s a worst-case scenario, as Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have entered the protocol. Both are confirmed positives, and while Dumoulin is asymptomatic, Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms. That means the captain is out for at least ten days.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins
93.7 The Fan

Jarry working on ‘tough’ shootouts

Tristan Jarry, who has put up top tier numbers this season, was beaten two of three times in the shootout, as the Penguins lost in Chicago, 3-2. It prolonged a trend of poor performances in shootouts for him.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
letsgohawks.net

Blackhawks Likely To Trade These Two Players Soon.

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton but it would be surprising that the team can still turn it around to make the playoffs. With so many high salary and veteran players on the roster, don't be surprised to see some names shipped out of town. New general manager...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week. The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”
NHL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy