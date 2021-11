IOWA (WHO) — Neal Smith represented the State of Iowa in Congress over five different decades – a record for an Iowan in the US House – but his legacy will live long beyond those years. Smith passed away on Wednesday at the age of 101. He represented Iowa in Washington, D.C. from 1959 until 1995. He helped secure the funding to build Rathbun, Red Rock and Saylorville Lakes. His legacy of conservation lives on in the Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge near Prairie City, the bike trail named in his honor that runs through the metro and the Federal Building in downtown Des Moines. In 2016 a 95-year-old Smith joined our Andy Fales to look back on his career.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO