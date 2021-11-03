CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Challenge's Chris 'CT' Tamburello to Star in Most Dangerous Game Remake

By Dory Jackson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris "CT" Tamburello's next big challenge involves navigating a major acting role. The Challenge star, 41, is set to star in a remake of the 1932 film The Most Dangerous Game, Deadline reported Monday. He will appear opposite Oscar nominee Tom Berenger. According to the news outlet, the upcoming...

