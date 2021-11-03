CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

2021 Municipal Election Results

laconianh.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVotes have been counted for the 2021 Municipal Election that...

www.laconianh.gov

Comments / 0

Related
kunc.org

2021 election results: Statewide measures fail, union-backed school board candidates win, municipal housing questions pass

Colorado’s 2021 coordinated election is over. This year, Coloradans voted on three statewide ballot measures, as well as a host of local questions. We explore some of the results of Tuesday’s election, including why none of the statewide proposals gained the necessary voter support, with KUNC Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz, Colorado Municipal League executive director Kevin Bommer and Chalkbeat Colorado bureau chief Erica Meltzer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ.com

N.J. election 2021: Live election results for N.J. governor, Senate, Assembly, county, municipal and school board races

The polls are officially closed on Election Day in New Jersey and millions of residents across the Garden State have cast their ballot — whether it was sent by mail, brought by hand to one of the hundreds of drop boxes across the state, or their vote was cast in person today or during the state’s first early voting session.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

McCarthyism is back with Wisconsin’s election fraud investigations

Sen. Joe McCarthy is alive and well in Wisconsin. The bullying, sneering, dishonest demagogue who dragged so many people through the mud with his specious “investigations” of “unAmerican activities” in the 1950s would be impressed by the Wisconsin Legislature’s phony hunt for election fraud. McCarthy would be particularly proud of Michael Gableman, who, for the […] The post McCarthyism is back with Wisconsin’s election fraud investigations appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#The City Clerk#The Clerk S Office
WEHT/WTVW

FEC audit accuses Sen. Braun of campaign finance violations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An audit from the Federal Election Commission accuses Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) of several campaign finance violations. The draft report, which is not final, alleges numerous errors in funding reports as well as millions in prohibited loans during his 2018 Senate run. The 57-page report from the FEC alleges more than $8.5 million in […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Opponents of $22.5 million vaccine contract blast ‘underhanded’ Executive Council vote

The vaccine and mandate protesters who took credit last month when the Executive Council’s Republicans rejected a $22.5 million federal vaccine contract were surprised and unhappy to learn on Twitter Wednesday that most of those Republicans had reversed themselves. And not only because their victory was short-lived. The contract wasn’t on the public agenda or […] The post Opponents of $22.5 million vaccine contract blast ‘underhanded’ Executive Council vote appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HEALTH
Argus Leader

No timeline on Attorney General Ravnsborg impeachment meetings, House Speaker needs to choose legal advisor

PIERRE — An independent legal advisor yet to be named will guide a panel of lawmakers vetting whether South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached. A special investigative committee on impeachment in the South Dakota House of Representatives for the first time Wednesday convened to begin the process of probing actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
westcentralsbest.com

McGlothen family escorted from Shreveport City Council meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A City Council meeting was interrupted Tuesday afternoon by protestors demanding justice for Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died in April 2020 while in police custody. Four officers -- D'Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Ross, 27, and James LeClare, 27 -- have been charged with negligent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans continue to use WEC as partisan punching bag in committee hearing

In a hearing of the Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday, Republican legislators continued their attacks on the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) as the commission’s administrator Meagan Wolfe attempted to push back.  Wolfe appeared before the committee to testify and respond to questions about a report into elections administration during the 2020 presidential election by the […] The post Republicans continue to use WEC as partisan punching bag in committee hearing appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Alabama Legislature further erodes confidence of public in redistricting process

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Paul DeMarco This past week the Alabama Legislature concluded its special session called by Governor Kay Ivey to address the once every ten-year reapportionment of Alabama’s legislative, School Board, and Congressional districts. And unfortunately, it created another black eye for the lawmakers and the way some conduct […]
POLITICS
Wiscnews.com

Wisconsin GOP chairman not backing call to charge elections commissioners

MOUNT PLEASANT — The state Republican Party chairman is not backing Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's recommendation that five of the state's six elections commissioners be charged with election fraud and related criminal offenses. Schmaling said Wednesday that he referred charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office following his...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate Republicans use audit report as basis for yet another election investigation

Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Senate are using the results of an audit released Friday by the Legislative Audit Bureau as the impetus for opening yet another investigation into the 2020 presidential election.  The audit report found that the election was conducted safely and securely in Wisconsin but made some recommendations to the Wisconsin Elections […] The post Senate Republicans use audit report as basis for yet another election investigation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy