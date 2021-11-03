2021 Municipal Election Results

Colorado’s 2021 coordinated election is over. This year, Coloradans voted on three statewide ballot measures, as well as a host of local questions. We explore some of the results of Tuesday’s election, including why none of the statewide proposals gained the necessary voter support, with KUNC Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz, Colorado Municipal League executive director Kevin Bommer and Chalkbeat Colorado bureau chief Erica Meltzer.
Voters in Blair County cast ballots on declaring their municipalities so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.”. (State College) — With all precincts partially reporting, unofficial results of the 2021 Municipal Elections in Centre County show Democrat Ezra Nanes elected mayor for the State College Borough as the sole candidate on the ballot.
The polls are officially closed on Election Day in New Jersey and millions of residents across the Garden State have cast their ballot — whether it was sent by mail, brought by hand to one of the hundreds of drop boxes across the state, or their vote was cast in person today or during the state’s first early voting session.
Sen. Joe McCarthy is alive and well in Wisconsin. The bullying, sneering, dishonest demagogue who dragged so many people through the mud with his specious “investigations” of “unAmerican activities” in the 1950s would be impressed by the Wisconsin Legislature’s phony hunt for election fraud. McCarthy would be particularly proud of Michael Gableman, who, for the […]
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An audit from the Federal Election Commission accuses Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) of several campaign finance violations. The draft report, which is not final, alleges numerous errors in funding reports as well as millions in prohibited loans during his 2018 Senate run. The 57-page report from the FEC alleges more than $8.5 million in […]
The vaccine and mandate protesters who took credit last month when the Executive Council’s Republicans rejected a $22.5 million federal vaccine contract were surprised and unhappy to learn on Twitter Wednesday that most of those Republicans had reversed themselves. And not only because their victory was short-lived. The contract wasn’t on the public agenda or […]
PIERRE — An independent legal advisor yet to be named will guide a panel of lawmakers vetting whether South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached.
A special investigative committee on impeachment in the South Dakota House of Representatives for the first time Wednesday convened to begin the process of probing actions...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A City Council meeting was interrupted Tuesday afternoon by protestors demanding justice for Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died in April 2020 while in police custody. Four officers -- D'Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Ross, 27, and James LeClare, 27 -- have been charged with negligent...
In a hearing of the Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday, Republican legislators continued their attacks on the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) as the commission’s administrator Meagan Wolfe attempted to push back. Wolfe appeared before the committee to testify and respond to questions about a report into elections administration during the 2020 presidential election by the […]
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco This past week the Alabama Legislature concluded its special session called by Governor Kay Ivey to address the once every ten-year reapportionment of Alabama’s legislative, School Board, and Congressional districts. And unfortunately, it created another black eye for the lawmakers and the way some conduct […]
MOUNT PLEASANT — The state Republican Party chairman is not backing Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's recommendation that five of the state's six elections commissioners be charged with election fraud and related criminal offenses. Schmaling said Wednesday that he referred charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office following his...
Results as of 11:30 p.m.: Denver’s municipal elections — where voters get to pick a mayor, city council members, the clerk and recorder, and the city auditor — could take place in April instead of May if results for Referred Question 2H stand. An overwhelming amount of voters so far...
ROCHESTER — The city's new mayor is Paul Callaghan, 57, a lieutenant with the Strafford County sheriff's office who formerly served in the Rochester Police Department. Callaghan, with 2,845 votes, defeated challengers Palana Hunt-Hawkins (1,399) and Cassie Borne (158). Callaghan will replace Elaine Lauterborn, who was elevated to mayor upon...
MERCER — The office of Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker plans to file felony criminal charges against a Sharpsville man for election fraud. Ronald Holland Hurl, 46, allegedly voted in two states. The Herald obtained a Saturday email from Acker, copied to Mercer County Elections Director Thad Hall,...
Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Senate are using the results of an audit released Friday by the Legislative Audit Bureau as the impetus for opening yet another investigation into the 2020 presidential election. The audit report found that the election was conducted safely and securely in Wisconsin but made some recommendations to the Wisconsin Elections […]
