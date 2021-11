I am writing in response to Spencer Hurlburt’s recently published Cynic column on “UVM needs more waste bins.”. Students often share their concern about the lack of outdoor bins for trash and recycling, as well as limited compost receptacles in residence halls, with Eco-Reps, UVM Recycling and Zero Waste and the Office of Sustainability. I am writing to answer these frequently asked questions and explain what needs to be done in order to create a culture of zero waste at UVM – instead of simply adding more bins.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO