In my work, I am often asked to speak at various meetings. When I go to these meetings, there are often other speakers presenting on other topics, and it is interesting to listen to them, especially when I know very little about their topics. At the 50th Annual South Central Texas Cow Calf Clinic in Brenham, Kristin Ritchie, research analyst from New Frontier Capital Markets, explained the current beef and cattle prices, and she remarked that that the price of U.S. Department of Agriculture choice beef was becoming “inelastic” like the price of bacon.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO