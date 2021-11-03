Holiday Season Calls for Meeting Profs to Reflect and Prioritize

The winter holiday season is fast approaching. For many, the coming months mean travel to visit family and friends, gift-giving, and preparation of traditional foods and, according to the Clark County UW-Extension Office, all of these special occasions can be a challenge on monthly budgets. In addition, thanks to ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, many popular toys may sell out long before the holidays as well as higher prices for food and travel. This could be a disaster or a great opportunity to reshape how we celebrate. We can shop earlier and more thoughtfully, resisting the last-minute scramble for “must-have” items that really aren’t. We can choose classic over trendy, handmade over mass-produced. We can support local stores rather than on-line companies. Most important, we can swap experiences for stuff and even make this a learning opportunity for our children. The memories of time spent together and shared experiences will last a lifetime while holiday gifts are quickly forgotten. Just for fun, ask you kids what they got last year as gifts? A better and more meaningful idea is to create a list together of what you want to do as a family during the holidays. This new approach requires some strategizing but could result in a saner, less stressful holiday. Money for holiday spending can come in many forms. If you saved ahead of time, then you know exactly how much you have in savings to spread across all your holiday activities. Without savings, then holiday spending either needs to come out of current monthly income or borrowed and then paid back, usually with interest, out of future monthly income. If you plan to cover holiday spending out of your current or future monthly income, it’s important to have a budget. Use a free app or pen and paper to record your regular monthly income and keep track of your monthly spending. You will want to know how much of your income goes towards your fixed expenses, such as rent or a car payment, and how much of your spending you can tweak from week to week. Add up all small cuts you can make in your flexible spending to know what amount of extra holiday spending is realistic for your household.

