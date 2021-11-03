Counterpoint: Keep guns off of UVM campus

My generation grew up witnessing the devastating effects of gun violence in America. Open carry on college campuses is the opposite of a good idea. Vermont’s Statues Outline Title 13 Section 4004 states firearms are prohibited on school property. However, this law makes no mention of regulations for college...
As parents and American citizens, we have the First Amendment right to assemble, speak freely and petition our government, including local school boards, on any topic. Whether seeking relief from universal mask mandates, opposing critical race theory indoctrination or addressing other issues affecting our children’s education, parents should feel confident in their constitutional right to speak their opinions.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more guns were found on students at two different schools on Thursday, according to a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson. JCPS security detained a student after finding a gun on them at Western High School, while Doss High School administrators also discovered a weapon on a student.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - 'Ilima intermediate school announced to parents on Friday that a student has been disciplined after bringing a gun to campus on Thursday. In a letter to parents sent on Friday, November 5, 2021, 'Ilima intermediate's principal Christopher Bonilla said the school wasn't made aware of the incident until Friday and quickly took action.
Many colleges and universities use professionalism codes to justify disciplining students for off-campus, online expression. Such codes impose a cult of conformity upon students and threaten student free-speech rights. Consider the case of Kimberly Diei, a pharmacy student at the University of Tennessee’s College of Pharmacy in Memphis, who was...
For years, and especially since the Black Lives Matter protests during summer 2020, justice advocates in Austin have been pushing the city to divest funds and reallocate resources from the Austin Police Department into other public safety approaches. But APD is not the only police force that's facing activist pressure.
Student organizations did nothing to help out-of-state UVM students register in their home states for the 2021 municipal elections. UVM Democrats made efforts on their Instagram to educate people on how to vote by mail for the 2020 general election, but no such efforts were made for the municipal elections.
Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That’s the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. “Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are...
Howard University said employees have been laid off due to weeks of student protests against dorm housing conditions, the institution said Tuesday. Students claim that mold, mice, roaches and fleas are common in dorms, and have camped out inside the university's social hub, the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, for more than two weeks demanding change.
A group of 14 students signed off on an email sent to Vice President of Student Affairs Lisa Landreman, Willamette University President Stephen Thorsett and Dean of Students for Community Care and Inclusion Abbas Hill with concerns and calls for action regarding the events of the College Republicans Oct. 19 meeting. The College Republicans hosting of a guest speaker who is part of an organization declared by the [Southern Poverty Law Center] as a hate group led to their disaffiliation at the [Oct. 21] Associated Students of Willamette University (ASWU) meeting. Willamette University later announced an [investigation].The students’ email, sent Friday, Oct. 29, was responded to by Landreman the night of Monday, Nov. 1.
Washington & Lee University’s College Republicans group was told to remove materials from its activities booth in September which advocated for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of Virginia’s gubernatorial election on Nov. 2, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) reported. Members of the student group were told to...
In a recent Pundit column in these pages, Ruchama Benhamou paints a grim picture of what she calls “gun culture in America.” This culture, she writes, is one where guns “are often used to promote power and incite fear” as opposed to being used for self-defense. This culture has apparently led “to an increase in mass shootings and gun violence all around the country.” How does she know this? Where has she learned of the inner motives of gun owners and their culture? And how does she know her causal claim that the increase in mass shootings and gun violence can be linked to this pervasive culture? We don’t know, for she cites no sources to justify her claims on both points.
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Officials at Bowdoin College say a student died in his off-campus residence on Saturday. In a letter to the Bowdoin community, the office of the president confirmed that 21-year-old Theo Danzig died in his off-campus residence. Bowdoin officials say the cause of death is currently under investigation...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declares gun violence a public health crisis and pledges $250 million to communities affected the most as another ferocious week in Chicago gains national attention. ABC 7 News reports, at least 26 people were shot, six fatally, in weekend shootings across the city. With victims aged...
The appointment of Brianna Hull-Dennis to Student Senate was removed from the consent agenda due to her not being able to attend the meeting. Krishna Raju was appointed to the Student Senate and was sworn in. “I’ve never really had a lot of leadership experience or being a part of...
Despite reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases, UVM has no plans to return to the remote model after Thanksgiving break, said Gary Derr, vice president for operations and public safety. UVM reported 61 new positive tests, its highest positive COVID-19 test count of the semester, following Halloween weekend, according to...
As UVM students compete with immigrants and refugees for the same types of housing, housing accessibility for new Americans in the city is threatened, Chittenden District Senator Christopher Pearson said. Fifty-eight percent of UVM students live off campus, according to U.S. News College Rankings. Since multi-unit housing in Burlington is...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Reversing its previous position, the University of Florida said Friday that it will allow three professors to testify as experts in a lawsuit challenging a new state election law that critics say restricts voting rights. Last month, the university prohibited Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon...
Veteran gun violence researcher: American democracy careening toward calamity. “Interrelated upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence, and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk for disaster in the months ahead,” writes Garen Wintemute, head of the California Firearm Violence Research Center at the University of California, Davis, in the journal Injury Epidemiology. Wintemute’s concerns center on the unprecedented surge in gun ownership, particularly among first-time buyers, rising national violence (including homicides, domestic incidents, and hate crimes), and increased political polarization with rising popular support for violence. If we don’t act urgently to address the drivers of gun violence, he says, harm “will almost surely follow.” The case for hope: Despite his dire warning, Wintemute says he’s buoyed in part by the rise of community-focused violence prevention as a viable nationwide model: “The country has a broader and deeper awareness of the structural causes of violence than at any time in the past 50 years, if not longer.”
Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
