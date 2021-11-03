Alopecia Tied to a Threefold Increased Risk for Dementia
By Batya Swift Yasgur, MA, LSW
Medscape News
9 days ago
Alopecia areata (AA), an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, including baldness, has been linked to a significantly increased risk for dementia, new research shows. After controlling for an array of potential confounders, investigators found a threefold higher risk of developing any form of dementia and a fourfold higher risk of...
While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
The use of vitamin D3 or omega-3 fatty acid supplements over a 5-year period may reduce the incidence of autoimmune disease in older adults by 25% to 30%, according to data presented at ACR Convergence 2021. “In past ecologic observations, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis and type 2 diabetes have...
Eating lots of fruits, veggies, beans and other foods with inflammation-cooling properties may lower your odds of developing dementia as you age. But, if your diet is loaded with pro-inflammatory foods, you may be up to three times more likely to experience memory loss and issues with language, problem-solving and other thinking skills as you age, new research suggests.
Rare, yet biologically critical, lipids that contain very long chain fatty acids (VLCFA-lipids) are synthesized in the brain by the enzyme ELOVL4. High levels of VLCFA-lipids are toxic to cells and excess VLCFA-lipids are actively removed by ABCD1 in an ATP-dependent manner. Virtually nothing is known about the impact of VLCFA-lipids in neurodegenerative diseases. Here, we investigated the possible role of VLCFA-lipids in frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a leading cause of younger-onset dementia. Using quantitative discovery lipidomics, we identified three VLCFA-lipid species that were significantly increased in FTD brain compared to controls, with strong correlations with ELOVL4. Increases in ELOVL4 expression correlated with significant decreases in the membrane-bound synaptophysin in FTD brain. Furthermore, increases in ABCD1 expression correlated with increases in VLCFA-lipids. We uncovered a new pathomechanism that is pertinent to understanding the pathogenesis of FTD.
People with a specific version of a gene known as LTZFL1 may be at increased risk of respiratory failure from COVID-19, according to research published Nov. 4 in Nature. Researchers from University of Oxford in the U.K. found a higher-risk version of the gene may prevent the cells lining airways and the lungs from responding to the SARS-CoV-2 virus properly, which may double the risk of respiratory failure.
People with obesity may be able to reduce their risk of colorectal cancer with weight loss surgery or medication, researchers say. "We need to have conversations with our patients in the clinic and educate them that they have these resources available," said Aakash Desai, MD, a hospitalist at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, in an interview with Medscape Medical News.
Some of the early signs of dementia are financial: forgetting to pay bills, for example, or having trouble calculating a tip. People who develop dementia also are more likely to miss credit card payments and have subprime credit scores years before they’re diagnosed, according to a study published last year in medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
Cataracts increase a patient’s risk of vascular mortality. Photo: Julie Tyler, OD. Click image to enlarge. Patients with cataracts may face up to a 36% increased risk of vascular mortality, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. The investigation also found a positive association between self-reported cataract surgery and all-cause mortality based on a large-scale, population-centered sample.
Most people think of COVID-19 as a virus that attacks the lungs, causing difficulty breathing, coughing and the loss of taste or smell, but more and more healthcare workers are reporting another organ the virus is affecting — the brain. Researchers who have studied the impact on the brain reported...
It has long been known that type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk of developing dementia disease. However, as for the risk of developing cognitive impairment, a preclinical or very early phase of dementia, the research has been contradictory. In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found...
As people age, inflammation within their immune system increases, damaging cells. A new study shows that people who consumed an anti-inflammatory diet that includes more fruits, vegetables, beans, and tea or coffee, had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life. The research is published in the November 10, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Summary: Increased ceramide levels in the brain may be a unique feature of all types of Lewy body dementias, including LBD associated with Parkinson’s disease. Increased levels of certain fats and proteins found in one of the most common forms of dementia, Lewy body dementia, could help with diagnosis and test for the effectiveness of treatments.
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new systematic review and meta-analysis finds that unvaccinated cancer patients who contracted COVID-19 last year, were more than two times more likely — than people without cancer — to develop a case of COVID-19 so severe it required hospitalization in an intensive care unit.
Fat in our diets has long been linked to stroke risk, but new research presented on Monday at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions suggests that it’s the type of fat, not the amount, that may be the most important factor. The study found that eating more animal fat was linked to a higher risk of stroke, while getting more fat from vegetable sources was linked to a lower risk. The results come from 27 years of data from more than 117,000 health care professionals. The data was pulled from the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.
Host Deborah Hartranft is joined by Kellie A. Butsack of the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter to talk about the rise of the disease in the Hispanic Latino population ad what causes it on Berks Community Health Center Presents. From the program: Berks Community Health Center Presents.
Background: Oxygen therapy is routinely administered to mechanically ventilated patients. However, there remains uncertainty about the optimal oxygen titration target in patients with the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Myocardial ischemia induced by mental stress significantly raises the risk of cardiovascular events and death in patients with stable coronary heart disease, new research suggests. The findings "highlight the importance of emotional factors on the clinical course of patients with heart disease, providing compelling evidence...
(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid. That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing […]
