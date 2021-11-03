Demon Turf Review – An Innovative but Flawed 3D Platformer

The thing about video games that has always fascinated me the most, elevating it past other media for me, was how the player is directly involved and has influence on how the game progresses. The players express themselves through the game’s mechanics! But the way that is handled is completely different depending on the genre. An adventure game lets the players express themselves through dialogue choices. A fighter lets the player express themselves through an intricate dance of button combinations and reactions. A racer lets the player express themselves through their choice of car and driving style. And a 3D Platformer lets the player express themselves through the simple act of movement.

