CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Podcast: 5-year anniversary of Cubs' World Series win

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(3:50) - Where is the 2016 team now?. (8:30) - Is it hard to root for any team in the 2021 World Series?. (12:30) - Jorge Soler looks back on his...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

A Mariners 3 Team Trade: Acquiring Adam Frazier and Willson Contreras

The Mariners are going into the offseason with a few major needs. One of the biggest needs is to fix the offense. The Mariners had significantly below average play at second base in 2021 and need to improve the position. They played Dylan Moore and Abraham Toro there and together they only had about one good month of offensive production. There is a player out there that the Mariners almost traded for at the deadline that they could acquire again.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Offseason

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by middle infielders Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
chatsports.com

A Cubs fan’s guide to the World Series

The Braves lost Ronald Acuña Jr. on July 10 when he tore his ACL trying to make a play in the outfield and to outside observers it looked like he might have taken the Braves postseason hopes with him. After all, the Braves were 44-44 and they had just lost their star player. Beyond that, they hadn’t been over .500 for a single game in 2021 and their outfield production aside from Acuña was abysmal. As I wrote at FanGraphs, Braves outfielders not named Acuña were worth a dreadful 0.4 fWAR heading into the trade deadline.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Looking ahead to this year’s Rule 5 Draft

To say we’ll have plenty to talk about this offseason is putting things very mildly. The Chicago Cubs are poised to embark on an organizational overhaul – and while those sexy topics like free agency and trade rumors steal the show, we can’t overlook things like the Rule 5 draft, either.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#2016 World Series#Braves
Quad-Cities Times

Postseason power rankings of former Chicago Cubs entering the World Series

The night before Game 3 of the 1999 World Series, Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux was talking with a group of Chicago reporters in a Manhattan hotel bar. When he got up to leave, Maddux turned to Chicago Tribune baseball writer Jerome Holtzman and said, “See you at work tomorrow.”
MLB
chatsports.com

Willson Contreras, ex-Cubs salute Braves' World Series win

On the five-year anniversary of the Cubs winning their first World Series in 108 years, another club ended its championship drought. The Braves knocked off the Astros in Game 6 of the Fall Classic for their first title in 26 years. After a resurgent second half, Atlanta made an incredible run through October (and into November).
MLB
chatsports.com

Today in Cubs history: The Cubs win the World Series

For almost all of our lives, we as Cubs fans learned that World Series were things other teams won. Depending on your age in 2016, you’d lived through 10, 20, 30, maybe 50 or more years of the Cubs’ 108-year World Series drought. On the current Chicago Cubs roster, there...
MLB
FanSided

3 players in the World Series who’d be perfect on the 2022 Chicago Cubs

We’re deep into this year’s Fall Classic – with a compelling matchup between the resilient Atlanta Braves and the oft-loathed Houston Astros. Atlanta has overcome countless injuries – both in the regular season and postseason and are a real feel-good story. The Astros, on the other hand, are out to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cubs: 3 2021 World Series heroes we need to sign

If the Chicago Cubs want to contend next season, they need to consider signing one of these three players from the 2021 World Series. The Chicago Cubs were one of the more aggressive sellers at the trade deadline this season. After a strong start, the Cubbies suffered a lengthy losing streak, enticing team president Jed Hoyer to trade away all of their top talent and impending free agents. With that, the Cubs careened down the league standings and, unsurprisingly, failed to make the postseason.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Five Years Ago Tonight, the Chicago Cubs Won the World Series – Want to Re-Watch All of Game 7?

You can’t let today go by without celebrating – multiple times – the five-year anniversary of the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series title. They topped the Cleveland Indians on this night five years ago in what might’ve been the best Game 7 ever, and you remember all the beats. Dex’s lead-off homer. KB running wild. Javy’s dinger. Hendricks not getting the call. Lester in relief. Ross’s dinger. The dang Davis dinger. The rain. ZOBRIST’S DOUBLE. Miggy’s insurance. The slip. The throw. The unbelievable feeling.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Jorge Soler wins the World Series MVP

The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series for the first time since 1995. They defeated the Houston Astros in six games to end a very good playoff tournament. It was an outstanding performance from the team that had the worst record of any team that made it to the postseason. They proved that sometimes it isn’t the best team that is the last standing, it is the hottest team.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs: What Kyle Schwarber Remembers Most From 2016 World Series

What Schwarber remembers most from 2016 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Five years ago Tuesday, the Cubs ended their 108-year championship drought with a win over Cleveland in Game 7 of the World Series. Kyle Schwarber played a big role in the series following his return from...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy