Podcast: 5-year anniversary of Cubs' World Series win

The Mariners are going into the offseason with a few major needs. One of the biggest needs is to fix the offense. The Mariners had significantly below average play at second base in 2021 and need to improve the position. They played Dylan Moore and Abraham Toro there and together they only had about one good month of offensive production. There is a player out there that the Mariners almost traded for at the deadline that they could acquire again.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO