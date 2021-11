In Celebration of Violence is two games. The first is the game that you play in the opening four, maybe five hours. It’s a willfully obtuse, deliberately difficult game that gets a kick out of you making mistakes and then scooping you back to the hub area, The Sanctuary, with only a little more information than you had before. The second game is the one that emerges after those five hours, when things come into view, and you have a precise, rewarding and impossibly deep little top-down, twin-stick hack-and-slash.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO