Raphael Varane injury: Manchester United defender out for a month with hamstring problem

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Raphael Varane is expected to be out for a month with the hamstring injury he suffered in Manchester United’s draw with Atalanta.

Varane was forced off after 38 minutes of United’s draw in Bergamo, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time equaliser salvage a valuable point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 28-year-old only returned from a groin problem in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur but is now set to miss Saturday’s derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

“The club confirms that Raphael sustained a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month,” a United statement said. “We’d like to wish Raphael all the best as he works on his recovery.”

United conceded 11 goals in the three games which Varane missed through injury before his return against Tottenham.

Solskjaer sounded a pessimistic note on the France international’s injury, admitting that first assessments did not “look good”.

Varane’s lay-off means that Solskjaer will hope to have Victor Lindelof back from a minor injury that prevented him from travelling with the rest of the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League meeting.

Harry Maguire, the United captain and one of Solskjaer’s first-choice centre-halves alongside Varane, has struggled for form since starring for England at the summer’s European Championship.

Maguire missed three games with a calf injury last month before returning in the 4-2 defeat to Leicester, with Solskjaer criticised in some quarters for rushing him back too soon.

