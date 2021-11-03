CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,000 years of glacial ice reveal 'prosperity and peril' in Europe

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Europe's past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems. A new study...

www.sciencedaily.com

LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet

Ultra-hot Jupiters — named as such because of their physical similarities to the planet Jupiter — are exoplanets that orbit stars other than the sun with temperatures so high that the molecules in their atmospheres are completely torn apart. They are among the most extreme environments in our galaxy. They also whip around their parent stars in orbits that only last a few days, and astronomers still aren’t sure how it’s possible for them to form. Read more: The seven most extreme planets ever...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Cannibal’ solar storms are heading towards the Earth - and could take down satellites, power lines, and the internet

Solar storms ‘cannibalising’ one another will happen over next four years as the Sun exhibits more extreme activity, scientists predict.Over the past week a series of geomagnetic storms struck the Earth as the Sun starts its new solar cycle, which takes place every 11 years and will reach its peak in 2025.A series of coronal mass ejections – which involve the emis­sion of electrically charged matter and accompany­ing magnetic field into space – hit the Earth over the last week, following a major solar flare on Halloween.Occasionally, these ejections can happen so frequently that later ones travel faster than...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Understand Why These Gargantuan Mollusks Got So Huge

During the late Cretaceous, around 80 million years ago, monsters roamed the Earth. Not just the tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs. Even smaller animals could be super-sized. It was during this time that the size of a type of marine mollusk peaked, with the largest species of ammonite reaching sizes up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) across. No other ammonite ever reached such a prodigious size – and, as with all outliers, scientists have been keen to understand exactly why. Now, after studying the fossilized remains of 154 ammonites across a range of sizes, an international team led by paleontologist Christina Ifrim of Heidelberg University...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Something Big Happened to the Planet a Million Years Ago

Why did glacial cycles intensify a million years ago? Researchers find clues on the bed of the Atlantic Ocean. Something big happened to the planet about a million years ago. There was a major shift in the response of Earth’s climate system to variations in our orbit around the Sun. The shift is called the Mid-Pleistocene Transition. Before the MPT, cycles between glacial (colder) and interglacial (warmer) periods happened every 41,000 years. After the MPT, glacial periods became more intense—intense enough to form ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere that lasted 100,000 years. This gave Earth the regular ice-age cycles that have persisted into human time.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Researchers warn of ‘very chunky’ shark in the Atlantic

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy researchers have seen a “very chunky” shark in the Atlantic ocean that caused them to do a “double-take”. “There are some sharks that make our data team stop and take a double-take,” the conservancy wrote on Facebook on 3 November. “One of our data team members was analysing GoPro footage, they came across this very chunky, male, white shark. Our data team can assume that the shark recently ate due to the size of its stomach.”According to the World Wildlife organisation, the “great white shark is the world’s largest known predatory fish” and it doesn’t...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Meet 'Cold Bone': The First Distinct Dinosaur Species Ever Found in Greenland

A pair of 214 million-year-old skulls are thought to belong to the first distinct dinosaur species identified in what is now Greenland, researchers say. Given the name Issi saaneq (or "cold bone" in Greenlandic Inuit), the dino is believed to have been a long-necked, plant-eating sauropodomorph. It's been reconstructed from two skulls discovered back in 1994, which were originally thought to belong to Plateosaurus. After a closer analysis of the skulls – one a juvenile, the other a late-stage juvenile or sub-adult – and a comparison with other more recent fossil findings, researchers have now decided that this is a species all of...
SCIENCE
Science 2.0

Europe's Ancient Booms And Busts Due To Climage Change Fossilized In Ice

Europe’s past booms and busts, often driven by natural changes in climate, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. The analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers also revealed earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems. The...
EARTH SCIENCE
socc.edu

Geology Lecture: Revealing Rhythms of Ice Ages with Paleomagnetism

Coos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College’s popular Geology Lecture Series continues for the 2021-22 academic year with the lecture “Revealing Rhythms of Ice Ages with Paleomagnetism”, by Dr. Brendan Reilly (Scripps Institution of Oceanography) at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, via Livestream from the College’s website: https://livestream.com/swocc/geology2021-22. The...
COOS BAY, OR
Nature.com

Subglacial discharge controls seasonal variations in the thermal structure of a glacial lake in Patagonia

Water temperature in glacial lakes affects underwater melting and calving of glaciers terminating in lakes. Despite its importance, seasonal lake temperature variations are poorly understood because taking long-term measurements near the front of calving glaciers is challenging. To investigate the thermal structure and its seasonal variations, we performed year-around temperature and current measurement at depths of 58"“392"‰m in Lago Grey, a 410-m-deep glacial lake in Patagonia. The measurement revealed critical impacts of subglacial discharge on the lake thermal condition. Water below a depth of ~100"‰m showed the coldest temperature in mid-summer, under the influence of glacial discharge, whereas temperature in the upper layer followed a seasonal variation of air temperature. The boundary of the lower and upper layers was controlled by the depth of a sill which blocks outflow of dense and cold glacial meltwater. Our data implies that subglacial discharge and bathymetry dictate mass loss and the retreat of lake-terminating glaciers. The cold lakewater hinders underwater melting and facilitates formation of a floating terminus.
EARTH SCIENCE
Massive Science

Serendipitous data reveals a previously unknown ecosystem under Arctic ice

We know more about the surface of the moon than the bottom of the ocean. What about the space between the seafloor and the surface? You know, the ocean? On land, most animals are bound to the surface of the Earth, with only birds and bats dominating the skies. In contrast, the ocean is a three-dimensional environment, where most creatures can swim throughout its volume in all directions. Much of the usable space exists not at the bottom or near the surface, but somewhere in the middle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fuzzy species borders of glacial survivalists in the Carpathian biodiversity hotspot revealed using a multimarker approach

The Carpathians are one of the key biodiversity hotspots in Europe. The mountain chain uplifted during Alpine orogenesis and is characterised by a complex geological history. Its current biodiversity was highly influenced by Pleistocene glaciations. The goal of the current study was to examine the phylogenetic and demographic history of Gammarus balcanicus species complex in the Carpathians using multiple markers as well as to delimit, using an integrative approach, and describe new species hidden so far under the name G. balcanicus. Results showed that divergence of the studied lineages reaches back to the Miocene, which supports the hypothesis of their survival in multiple micro refugia. Moreover, the increase of their diversification rate in the Pleistocene suggests that glaciation was the driving force of their speciation. The climatic changes during and after the Pleistocene also played a major role in the demography of the local Carpathian lineages. Comparison of diversity patterns and phylogenetic relationships of both, the mitochondrial and nuclear markers, provide evidence of putative hybridisation and retention of ancient polymorphism (i.e., incomplete lineage sorting). The morphological examination supported the existence of two morphological types; one we describe as a G. stasiuki sp. nov. and another we redescribe as a G. tatrensis (S. Karaman, 1931).
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Glacial Cycles On Earth Intensified A Million Years Ago, And Now We May Know Why

The world we live in is greatly shaped by an event called the Mid-Pleistocene Transition (MPT) during which the dominant climate cycle lengthened and intensified. Instead of breaks in ice ages occurring every 41,000 years, they started to take place every 100,000 years and the long cold spells got even colder. New evidence pins the blame on a surprising suspect: erosion of North Atlantic continental shelves.
SCIENCE

