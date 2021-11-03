1,000 years of glacial ice reveal 'prosperity and peril' in Europe

The Carpathians are one of the key biodiversity hotspots in Europe. The mountain chain uplifted during Alpine orogenesis and is characterised by a complex geological history. Its current biodiversity was highly influenced by Pleistocene glaciations. The goal of the current study was to examine the phylogenetic and demographic history of Gammarus balcanicus species complex in the Carpathians using multiple markers as well as to delimit, using an integrative approach, and describe new species hidden so far under the name G. balcanicus. Results showed that divergence of the studied lineages reaches back to the Miocene, which supports the hypothesis of their survival in multiple micro refugia. Moreover, the increase of their diversification rate in the Pleistocene suggests that glaciation was the driving force of their speciation. The climatic changes during and after the Pleistocene also played a major role in the demography of the local Carpathian lineages. Comparison of diversity patterns and phylogenetic relationships of both, the mitochondrial and nuclear markers, provide evidence of putative hybridisation and retention of ancient polymorphism (i.e., incomplete lineage sorting). The morphological examination supported the existence of two morphological types; one we describe as a G. stasiuki sp. nov. and another we redescribe as a G. tatrensis (S. Karaman, 1931).

