Cancer

Machine learning model uses clinical and genomic data to predict immunotherapy effectiveness

Science Daily
 9 days ago

A new machine learning model developed by Timothy Chan, MD, PhD, of Cleveland Clinic and colleagues accurately predicts whether immune checkpoint blockade (ICB), a growing class of immunotherapy drugs, will be effective in patients diagnosed with a wide variety of cancers. The forecasting tool assesses multiple patient-specific biological and...

www.sciencedaily.com

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Scientists discover genetic cause of vertigo

Scientists in the United States and Iceland who are collecting and studying DNA as part of the HerediGene: Population Study, the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative, have discovered the genetic underpinnings of vertigo, a condition that creates a sense of dizziness and causes balance problems for nearly 40 percent of Americans at some point in their life.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Deep-learning model may accurately predict autism diagnosis

A new deep-learning model appears to outperform a widely used screening test at flagging toddlers with autism. The algorithm, described in Science Advances on 6 October, generates predictions based on patterns of conditions that often co-occur with autism. “We’ve known for some time that children with autism suffer from much...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Clinical Research#Cancer Treatment#Immunotherapy#Icb#Nature Biotechnology#Cleveland Clinic#Fda
healthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Predicts Cancer Treatment Response

Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are allowing researchers to create more targeted precision medicine-based treatment using predictive analytics. By analyzing large amounts of complex data, clinicians can provide individualized treatments, improving patient outcomes. “In medicine, we need to be able to make predictions,” professor at the School of...
CANCER
New Haven Register

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

Dr. Andrea Vidali is a reproductive endocrinologist, reproductive immunologist, and endometriosis surgeon who is using AI to help families detect overlooked causes of infertility. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his new company, Pregmune, and why he’s on a mission to help patients better understand their fertility journey.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Mount Sinai Uses Machine Learning to Improve Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction

– Sema4, an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, recently published two studies demonstrating the utility of machine learning to predict clinical outcomes for postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). The studies, which will appear in a special “Informatics for Sex- and Gender-Related Health” print issue of the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA), were conducted in collaboration with clinicians from the Mount Sinai Health System.
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics Determine Drug Response

- Cleveland Clinic researchers developed a new machine learning model that uses predictive analytics to determine whether immune checkpoint blockade (ICB), a growing class of immunotherapy drugs, will be effective in patients with cancer. The tool analyzed multiple patient-specific biological and clinical factors to predict the patient’s response to immune...
CANCER
Health
Science
Cancer
Nature.com

Explainable machine learning model for predicting spontaneous bacterial peritonitis in cirrhotic patients with ascites

Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP) is a life-threatening complication in patients with cirrhosis. We aimed to develop an explainable machine learning model to achieve the early prediction and outcome interpretation of SBP. We used CatBoost algorithm to construct MODEL-1 with 46 variables. After dimensionality reduction, we constructed MODEL-2. We calculated and compared the sensitivity and negative predictive value (NPV) of MODEL-1 and MODEL-2. Finally, we used the SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations) method to provide insights into the model's outcome or prediction. MODEL-2 (AUROC: 0.822; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.783"“0.856), liked MODEL-1 (AUROC: 0.822; 95% CI 0.784"“0.856), could well predict the risk of SBP in cirrhotic ascites patients. The 6 most influential predictive variables were total protein, C-reactive protein, prothrombin activity, cholinesterase, lymphocyte ratio and apolipoprotein A1. For binary classifier, the sensitivity and NPV of MODEL-1 were 0.894 and 0.885, respectively, while for MODEL-2 they were 0.927 and 0.904, respectively. We applied CatBoost algorithm to establish a practical and explainable prediction model for risk of SBP in cirrhotic patients with ascites. We also identified 6 important variables closely related to the occurrence of SBP.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Immunotherapy-chemotherapy treatment coupled with in-depth genomic analyses leads to improved survival for patients with mesothelioma

Combining the immunotherapy agent durvalumab with the chemotherapy agents pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin may provide a new treatment option for patients who have inoperable pleural mesothelioma, a cancer of the tissues lining the lungs, according to a phase II clinical trial led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.
CANCER
Science Daily

Cellular aging: A basic paradox elucidated

Source: University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM) Cancer researchers show for the first time that cellular senescence, which occurs when aging cells stop dividing, is caused by irreversible damage to the genome rather than simply by telomere erosion. FULL STORY. In a study published in Nucleic Acids Research, the...
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Uses Predictive Analytics For Suicide Prevention

After decades of analysis, researchers discovered specific risk factors associated with suicidal thought and behavior among adolescents, helping to improve suicide prevention efforts. However, few studies have examined these risk factors in combination with each other, especially in a large adolescent population. According to researchers, machine learning can now provide...
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Daily

Zika virus-specific therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

A gene-silencing therapy protected against Zika virus transmission from pregnant mice to the mouse fetuses, finds a study published November 10th in the journal Molecular Therapy. The treatment, which harnesses nanoparticles called small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) for drug delivery, crossed the placenta and blood-brain barrier to greatly reduce fetal neurological damage, including virus-induced brain shrinkage.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Immune system early responder can combat COVID-19

A simple RNA molecule jumpstarts the immune system's "first responders" to viral infection and can even eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in mice with chronic cases of COVID-19, a new Yale School of Medicine study finds. The molecule, known as SLR14, is a simple, easy to manufacture, loop of RNA that...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Surprising findings on how salt affects blood flow in the brain

A first-of-its-kind study led by researchers at Georgia State reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how the brain is affected by salt consumption. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Safety concerns raised for neuroblastoma candidate drug

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists looking for drugs to improve survival of children with high-risk neuroblastoma found a promising candidate in CX-5461. Then researchers identified safety concerns with the experimental drug that have implications for current clinical trials in adults. The study appears today in Nature Communications. CX-5461 is...
CANCER
Science Daily

Striking difference between neurons of humans and other mammals

Neurons communicate with each other via electrical impulses, which are produced by ion channels that control the flow of ions such as potassium and sodium. In a surprising new finding, MIT neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much smaller number of these channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Study encourages cautious approach to CRISPR therapeutics

A comprehensive study -- conducted by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and other groups -- has shown that gene editing, specifically gene knockout (KO), with CRISPR-Cas9 can favor cells with mutated forms of genes linked to cancer. The findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.
CANCER
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Blood test study underway to identify Alzheimer’s risk

(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid. That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing […]
SCIENCE

