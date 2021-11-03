CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed wins $243 million contract for long-range fires development

By Ethan Sterenfeld
 8 days ago

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has won a $243 million Army contract for "long-range fires technology development and demonstration," according to an Oct. 28 Pentagon contract announcement. The indefinite-quantity, indefinite-delivery contract will support research, development, test...

